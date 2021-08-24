The Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation is urging South Africans to speak up about GBV





24 August marks the two year anniversary of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder

A UCT scholarship and a foundation has since bee established in her name

The Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation is collecting letters from people about how GBV has affected them and sending it to parliament

Uyinene Mrwetyana. Picture: facebook.com

24 August marks exactly two years since the brutal murder of 19-year-old University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana by SA post office employee, Luyanda Botha.

Her murder sparked outrage in South Africa, highlighting the broader national problem of gender based violence and femicide in South Africa.

Mrwetyana’s family have since established a foundation in her honour, while UCT have also created a scholarship in her name.

This year, the Uyinene Mrwetyana Fiundation is collecting letters from people, who are sharing how GBV has affected them.

Those letter are being sent to Parliament as part of a petition calling on government to honour its commitment to fighting the scourge of femicide.

Emily O'Ryan, project manager at the Uyinene Mrwetyana says some of the letters received detail the most heinous crimes perpetrated against women.

We were reading things on postcards that were so shocking. Some of those women were writing for the first time about being raped, when they received this postcard. Emily O'Ryan - Project manager at the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation

We had young people in Mitchell's Plain, who for the first time were having these discussions in their classrooms. Emily O'Ryan - Project manager at the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation

She says the fight against GBV in South Africa continues to be an uphill struggle.

I think about the 65 years that the women marched to the Union Buildings in 1956, essentially demanding the right to move freely from one place to another. Emily O'Ryan - Project manager at the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation

It's been at least 65 years of women asking, how long will it take until we feel safe again? Emily O'Ryan - Project manager at the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation

South Africans are urged to submit their letters by visiting the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation website: https://www.uyinenefoundation.co.za/p2p

