Charlie Watts was the rock of the Rolling Stones – Paul McCartney

Charlie Watts, the drummer of the Rolling Stones, passed away on Tuesday.

He was 80 years old.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," said his publicist, Bernard Doherty.

“Charlie was a cherished husband, father, and grandfather and also, as a member of the Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation.

"We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members, and close friends is respected at this difficult time."

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

He was in many ways the antidote to the rest of them. The rest of them were flamboyant, drinkers, drug takers, womanisers – the full rock n roll thing you got from the Rolling Stones. Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Charlie Watts was the guy at the back. Unassuming and very quiet. Even his drumming… just the occasional little flourish… He wasn’t a showman… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

How rock n roll this? He liked to collect antique silver! And classic cars although he didn’t have a driving license! Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent