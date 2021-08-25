Streaming issues? Report here
Engagements with UK about South Africa's Red List Status
A Tribute to Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones
Charlie Watts was the rock of the Rolling Stones – Paul McCartney

25 August 2021 8:24 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Rolling Stones
Adam Gilchrist
Charlie Watts
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Charlie Watts (80), the drummer of the Rolling Stones, has died. © morris71/123rf.com

Charlie Watts, the drummer of the Rolling Stones, passed away on Tuesday.

He was 80 years old.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," said his publicist, Bernard Doherty.

“Charlie was a cherished husband, father, and grandfather and also, as a member of the Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation.

"We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members, and close friends is respected at this difficult time."

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 4:29).

He was in many ways the antidote to the rest of them. The rest of them were flamboyant, drinkers, drug takers, womanisers – the full rock n roll thing you got from the Rolling Stones.

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Charlie Watts was the guy at the back. Unassuming and very quiet. Even his drumming… just the occasional little flourish… He wasn’t a showman…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

How rock n roll this? He liked to collect antique silver! And classic cars although he didn’t have a driving license!

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Paul McCartney talked about him as being the rock of the Rolling Stones… Curtis Stigers says his parents once told him he was conceived while listening to ‘I Can’t Get No Satisfaction’…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent



EWN Highlights

J&J says second dose of COVID vaccine boosts protection

25 August 2021 5:00 PM

SAA set to finally take to the skies on 23 September

25 August 2021 4:31 PM

FS govt unable to probe PPE irregularity due to SIU impediment, lawyer argues

25 August 2021 3:56 PM

