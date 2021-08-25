Babita Deokaran murder is why SA needs laws to protect whistleblowers - Wiener
- Radio host and journalist Mandy Wiener says whistleblowers and witnesses against crime and corruption need full protection
- The suspected assassination of PPE corruption whistelblower Babita Deokaran has highlighted the need for urgent action from SA government
- Deokaran was a key witness in the SIU probe into PPE tender fraud in the Gauteng Health Dept where she worked
Broadcaster and investigative reporter Mandy Wiener says South African authorities have to protect witnesses and whistleblowers if they want to win the fight against corruption.
This comes after a senior finance official in the Gauteng Health Department was gunned down outside her Johannesburg on Monday morning.
Babita Deokaran was shot multiple times just moments after dropping off her child at school.
She was the chief director of financial accounting at the Gauteng Department of Health.
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has confirmed that Deokaran was one of roughly 300 witnesses in its investigation into the department's PPE tender corruption.
While the motive behind Deokaran's murder has not been confirmed, it's believed that she may have been assassinated due to her links to the investigation.
In an interview with Wiener on The Midday Report, SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago claimed Deokaran never indicated that she was concerned about her safety.
Wiener, who's the author of the book 'The Whistleblowers', says protection is urgently needed for witnesses and whistleblowers who help authorities and investigative journalists expose corruption.
She's penned a column on News24 and says South African citizens should not be deterred from lifting the lid on graft in the country.
We have to change the way we treat whistleblowers. We have to change the legislation, we have to reward them, we have to encourage them to come forward. This cannot be the end result.Mandy Wiener, broadcaster and journalist
We have to change the legislation. We need a whistleblower house that provides protection, physically, legally, emotionally to whistleblowers and we need a societal revolution in thow we treat whistleblowers in South Africa. That's the only way we're going to encourage people to come forward.Mandy Wiener, broadcaster and journalist
We don't know the motive at this stage... We've seen all too often various motives driving these kinds of assassinations.Mandy Wiener, broadcaster and journalist
What is certainly coming to light now is that Babita Deokaran tried to blow the whistle on corruption. She held the line, she had integrity and went to authorities.Mandy Wiener, broadcaster and journalist
It certainly seems at this stage that she was killed because she was against corruption in South Africa.Mandy Wiener, broadcaster and journalist
We would never be able to fight corruption in South Africa if it wasn't for whistleblowers.Mandy Wiener, broadcaster and journalist
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_29266727_yellow-tape-barrier-surrounding-a-crime-scene-under-investigation-by-the-police.html
