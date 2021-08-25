Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:20
Engagements with UK about South Africa's Red List Status
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Frost
Today at 17:45
A Tribute to Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sean Brokensha - Music Guru at ...
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
If the people won't come to the vaccine, take the vaccine to the people John Maytham gets a vaccination drive update from the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre's Mia Malan. 25 August 2021 4:58 PM
How your PIN can be obtained by criminals in under 5 minutes #ConsumerTalk Pippa Hudson is joined by consumer journalist Wendy Knowler every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa on Cape Talk 25 August 2021 4:22 PM
Cape Town Marathon becomes candidate to join big league of World Marathon Majors CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Olympic medallist Elana Meyer about the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. 25 August 2021 3:46 PM
High Court judges are biased – Dali Mpofu (on behalf of Ace Magashule) Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis. 25 August 2021 2:42 PM
Babita Deokaran murder is why SA needs laws to protect whistleblowers - Wiener Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to broadcaster and investigative reporter Mandy Wiener about the assassination of Babita Deoka... 25 August 2021 10:52 AM
JZ's appeal for help with legal fees 'speaks to a level of pure desperation' Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the Jacob Zuma Foundation's appeal for donations. 24 August 2021 8:12 PM
South African economy 11% larger than previously estimated – Stats SA Mandy Wiener interviews Michael Manamela, Chief Director of National Accounts at Stats SA. 25 August 2021 12:34 PM
I’m outraged at government ineptitude and corruption - Edward Kieswetter (Sars) Refilwe Moloto interviews South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 25 August 2021 9:54 AM
10 Entrepreneurs solving the problem of food waste get the chance of a lifetime Bruce Whitfield interviews the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship SA's Nwabisa Mayema about the Food Waste Innovation Challenge. 24 August 2021 8:35 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Nissan’s new compact SUV – the Magnite Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena who recently drove the Nissan Magnite. 25 August 2021 2:03 PM
The Grief Handbook: A guide to overcoming the trauma in your life Pippa Hudson speaks to Bridget McNulty, the author of The Grief Handbook: A guide through the worst days of your life. 24 August 2021 4:36 PM
Keen to grow your retirement savings? Momentum investment guru shares top tips Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Momentum Corporate's Chris Cooke about the value of smooth bonus portfolios. 24 August 2021 3:25 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
Charlie Watts was the rock of the Rolling Stones – Paul McCartney Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 August 2021 8:24 AM
Some Mothers' Sons: Help filmmakers get this powerful short onto a global stage Refilwe Moloto speaks to actor and producer Luntu Masiza about the adaptation of a powerful stage play into a riveting short film. 23 August 2021 7:48 AM
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
Taliban surrounds National Resistance Front of Afghanistan – start of civil war? Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 24 August 2021 9:47 AM
What intimacy coords do and why sexual predators still lurk in SA film industry Safe Sets' Sara Blecher provides insight into the role of intimacy coordinators and the situation in SA, on Weekend Breakfast. 22 August 2021 1:08 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia. 16 August 2021 2:26 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Nissan’s new compact SUV – the Magnite Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena who recently drove the Nissan Magnite. 25 August 2021 2:03 PM
Feeling down about South Africa? Imtiaz Sooliman will inspire and lift you up Refilwe Moloto interviews Gift of the Givers founder and Director Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. 25 August 2021 10:57 AM
I’m outraged at government ineptitude and corruption - Edward Kieswetter (Sars) Refilwe Moloto interviews South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 25 August 2021 9:54 AM
Babita Deokaran murder is why SA needs laws to protect whistleblowers - Wiener

25 August 2021 10:52 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Mandy Wiener
whistleblowers
PPE corruption
SIU Covid-19 investigations
Babita Deokaran

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to broadcaster and investigative reporter Mandy Wiener about the assassination of Babita Deokaran.
  • Radio host and journalist Mandy Wiener says whistleblowers and witnesses against crime and corruption need full protection
  • The suspected assassination of PPE corruption whistelblower Babita Deokaran has highlighted the need for urgent action from SA government
  • Deokaran was a key witness in the SIU probe into PPE tender fraud in the Gauteng Health Dept where she worked
© basphoto/123rf.com

Broadcaster and investigative reporter Mandy Wiener says South African authorities have to protect witnesses and whistleblowers if they want to win the fight against corruption.

This comes after a senior finance official in the Gauteng Health Department was gunned down outside her Johannesburg on Monday morning.

Babita Deokaran was shot multiple times just moments after dropping off her child at school.

She was the chief director of financial accounting at the Gauteng Department of Health.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has confirmed that Deokaran was one of roughly 300 witnesses in its investigation into the department's PPE tender corruption.

While the motive behind Deokaran's murder has not been confirmed, it's believed that she may have been assassinated due to her links to the investigation.

In an interview with Wiener on The Midday Report, SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago claimed Deokaran never indicated that she was concerned about her safety.

Wiener, who's the author of the book 'The Whistleblowers', says protection is urgently needed for witnesses and whistleblowers who help authorities and investigative journalists expose corruption.

She's penned a column on News24 and says South African citizens should not be deterred from lifting the lid on graft in the country.

We have to change the way we treat whistleblowers. We have to change the legislation, we have to reward them, we have to encourage them to come forward. This cannot be the end result.

Mandy Wiener, broadcaster and journalist

We have to change the legislation. We need a whistleblower house that provides protection, physically, legally, emotionally to whistleblowers and we need a societal revolution in thow we treat whistleblowers in South Africa. That's the only way we're going to encourage people to come forward.

Mandy Wiener, broadcaster and journalist

We don't know the motive at this stage... We've seen all too often various motives driving these kinds of assassinations.

Mandy Wiener, broadcaster and journalist

What is certainly coming to light now is that Babita Deokaran tried to blow the whistle on corruption. She held the line, she had integrity and went to authorities.

Mandy Wiener, broadcaster and journalist

It certainly seems at this stage that she was killed because she was against corruption in South Africa.

Mandy Wiener, broadcaster and journalist

We would never be able to fight corruption in South Africa if it wasn't for whistleblowers.

Mandy Wiener, broadcaster and journalist



