I’m outraged at government ineptitude and corruption - Edward Kieswetter (Sars)
-
A tax revolt would hurt millions of the most vulnerable among us
-
Voting out ineffective or corrupt politicians; why does this not happen, asks Kieswetter
-
The tax-collections system is working; Sars has in the year-to-date collected R50 billion from people who tried to defraud it
“Tax revolt”. It’s a term that crops up whenever service delivery failures or government corruption are thrust into headlines.
For many, talking about it is a kneejerk response – we’re angry at government waste and ineptitude, and how it is costing jobs and investment, and making us unsafe.
But we cannot decide to withhold our taxes; the impact on ourselves and society would be too dire to contemplate.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed South African Revenue Service Commissioner Edward Kieswetter (scroll up to listen).
Kieswetter explained the impact of withholding tax, and why it is important that all good, active citizens are tax compliant.
What would it [tax revolt] achieve? Who does it hurt? …Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - South African Revenue Service
I’m outraged when I go through a pothole… Because those who are charged with maintaining our roads are incompetent or corrupt… I’m equally outraged when the state puts out tenders… and some politicians believe it's their opportunity to enrich themselves. Why do they remain in power? …Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - South African Revenue Service
Most people are honest… Every act of non-compliance strengthens the culture of lawlessness, and ultimately the culture of violence.Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - South African Revenue Service
I am concerned… We have an equal stake as Sars to ensure the quality of spending, because that creates more jobs and businesses, expanding the tax base…Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - South African Revenue Service
Whenever we drop the ball, I want to cry… But we’ve already received 1.8 million tax returns… about 97% of them successfully used e-filing… Of them, 93% received an answer from us in under five seconds. Of that, 87% received their refunds within 72 hours…Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - South African Revenue Service
This year to date, we have collected over R50 billion by going after people who tried to defraud us… Increasingly… Sars is going after dishonest taxpayers. We will bring them to book… to ensure… these people end up in orange overalls…Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - South African Revenue Service
