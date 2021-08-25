Feeling down about South Africa? Imtiaz Sooliman will inspire and lift you up
-
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman recounts how ordinary South Africans support his inspirational organisation
-
Sooliman says (referring to the unrest in KZN and Gauteng) there’s a small number of people who want to destabilise South Africa – he explains what he saw on the ground, and why they won’t succeed
-
Sooliman and his organisation – despite pleas from the nation – will always stay out of politics
-
Gift of the Givers gets it right every single time.Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk
Their name says it all: Gift of the Givers.
Hearing it conjures up images of dedicated teams working tirelessly digging boreholes for communities or hospitals without water, supplying food and shelter to flood-ravaged communities, building classrooms for underprivileged kids, and seeing that families could put food on the table during the devastating lockdown.
South Africans love them; we’re inspired to be better because they are so good.
Refilwe Moloto interviews its founder and Director, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman (scroll up to listen).
We feel proudly South African. And we feel great that we’re supported by a great nation.Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder - Gift of the Givers
In Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng… the greatest thing happened. People from all races got together… handing out food… Whatever happened was caused by a small group trying to destabilise the country. They’re not going to do that to us!Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder - Gift of the Givers
The companies that took the biggest losses, came forward with the biggest amount of money… Some shops we wanted to help said, ‘No, my friend. My brother has been affected more than me. Don’t give me anything. Give him something’…Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder - Gift of the Givers
We don’t know the difference between Monday and Sunday. We don’t know the difference between day and night. We don’t know the difference between Christmas, Diwali, and New Year. If people need help, we need to help…Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder - Gift of the Givers
… the richest city in Africa… in the richest country on the Continent, can’t offer an alternative means of water at those hospitals… And when you want to drill a hole, they want to know about environmental standards… Fortunately, I’m very straightforward…Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder - Gift of the Givers
Gift of the Givers is a spiritual organisation… Politics is not part of it.Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder - Gift of the Givers
Source : Kevin Brandt/EWN
