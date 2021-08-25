Vaccinees urged to report adverse side-effects after Covid-19 jab - here's how
- Medicines regulator Sahpra has encouraged vaccinated people to report any side-effects through official channels
- Any adverse events can be reported to a healthcare professional, on the Med Safety App or by calling the Covid-19 hotline on 0800 029 999
- Sahpra has also launched a microsite with regularly updated information on Covid-19 vaccine saftey and side-effects
- The authority is responsible for overseeing vaccine safety monitoring and reporting of adverse events after getting jabbed
The South African Health Products Authority (Sahpra) has urged vaccinated people to report any adverse events that may occur after receiving the Covid-19 jab.
The medicines regulator says anyone experiencing a severe adverse event or an adverse event getting worse and not subsiding within 2-3 days, should immediately seek help at the nearest healthcare facility.
Reporting any side-effects can be done by contacting a healthcare professional, by downloading the Med Safety App (available for Android and iOS devices), or by calling the Covid-19 hotline on 0800 029 999.
Sahpra has also launched a microsite with key information on vaccine safety and adverse events.
Visit the microsite to learn more about adverse events following immunisation— SAHPRA (@SAHPRA1) August 23, 2021
https://t.co/1TUSkjzZlM
Sahpra vigilance manager Mafora Matlala says the most commonly reported side effects include a mild headache, pain and redness at the injection site, and mild fever.
According to the authority, most of the adverse events reported since South Africa's vaccine rollout in mid-May have been mild, non-serious, and already listed in the internationally-approved product information.
Matlala says reporting adverse side-effects will help Sahpra with its mandate of overseeing vaccine safety monitoring.
We encourage the public to report those adverse events... that they may have experienced following the vaccination.Mafora Matlala, Vigilance Manager - South African Health Products Authority
We encourage people to report so that we can know the full safety profile of these vaccines.Mafora Matlala, Vigilance Manager - South African Health Products Authority
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_167783651_side-view-portrait-of-young-female-doctor-vaccinating-african-american-man-in-medical-clinic-copy-sp.html?vti=mno5cj6rb0wdm65xo6-1-82
