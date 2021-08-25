South African economy 11% larger than previously estimated – Stats SA
-
Stats SA’s latest GDP rebasing and benchmarking exercise has resulted in an upward revision of 11%
-
The agency does revision every five years, incorporating new information
South Africa’s economy is 11% larger than previously estimated.
All national statistics agencies periodically revise the way they calculate Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Stats SA is no different.
The size of South Africa’s economy still ranks third in Africa (after Egypt and Nigeria), even after this adjustment.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Michael Manamela, Chief Director of National Accounts at Stats SA (scroll up to listen).
A review is done every five years… incorporating new information…Michael Manamela, Chief Director of National Accounts - Stats SA
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_88020672_gross-domestic-product-gdp-of-south-africa-concept-3d-rendering-isolated-on-white-background.html?vti=mziurj4pi1iawts4it-1-3
