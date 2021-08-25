Streaming issues? Report here
Business

South African economy 11% larger than previously estimated – Stats SA

25 August 2021 12:34 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Gross Domestic Product
GDP
Stats SA
Economic growth
Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report
Michael Manamela

Mandy Wiener interviews Michael Manamela, Chief Director of National Accounts at Stats SA.

  • Stats SA’s latest GDP rebasing and benchmarking exercise has resulted in an upward revision of 11%

  • The agency does revision every five years, incorporating new information

South Africa has the third-largest and most-developed economy in Africa. © alexlmx/123rf.com

South Africa’s economy is 11% larger than previously estimated.

All national statistics agencies periodically revise the way they calculate Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Stats SA is no different.

The size of South Africa’s economy still ranks third in Africa (after Egypt and Nigeria), even after this adjustment.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Michael Manamela, Chief Director of National Accounts at Stats SA (scroll up to listen).

A review is done every five years… incorporating new information…

Michael Manamela, Chief Director of National Accounts - Stats SA



