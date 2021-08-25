JSC expected to meet to decide on Hlophe impeachment

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
If the people won't come to the vaccine, take the vaccine to the people John Maytham gets a vaccination drive update from the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre's Mia Malan. 25 August 2021 4:58 PM
How your PIN can be obtained by criminals in under 5 minutes #ConsumerTalk Pippa Hudson is joined by consumer journalist Wendy Knowler every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa on Cape Talk 25 August 2021 4:22 PM
Cape Town Marathon becomes candidate to join big league of World Marathon Majors CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Olympic medallist Elana Meyer about the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. 25 August 2021 3:46 PM
View all Local
High Court judges are biased – Dali Mpofu (on behalf of Ace Magashule) Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis. 25 August 2021 2:42 PM
Babita Deokaran murder is why SA needs laws to protect whistleblowers - Wiener Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to broadcaster and investigative reporter Mandy Wiener about the assassination of Babita Deoka... 25 August 2021 10:52 AM
JZ's appeal for help with legal fees 'speaks to a level of pure desperation' Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the Jacob Zuma Foundation's appeal for donations. 24 August 2021 8:12 PM
View all Politics
South African economy 11% larger than previously estimated – Stats SA Mandy Wiener interviews Michael Manamela, Chief Director of National Accounts at Stats SA. 25 August 2021 12:34 PM
I’m outraged at government ineptitude and corruption - Edward Kieswetter (Sars) Refilwe Moloto interviews South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 25 August 2021 9:54 AM
10 Entrepreneurs solving the problem of food waste get the chance of a lifetime Bruce Whitfield interviews the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship SA's Nwabisa Mayema about the Food Waste Innovation Challenge. 24 August 2021 8:35 PM
View all Business
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Nissan’s new compact SUV – the Magnite Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena who recently drove the Nissan Magnite. 25 August 2021 2:03 PM
The Grief Handbook: A guide to overcoming the trauma in your life Pippa Hudson speaks to Bridget McNulty, the author of The Grief Handbook: A guide through the worst days of your life. 24 August 2021 4:36 PM
Keen to grow your retirement savings? Momentum investment guru shares top tips Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Momentum Corporate's Chris Cooke about the value of smooth bonus portfolios. 24 August 2021 3:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
View all Sport
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
Charlie Watts was the rock of the Rolling Stones – Paul McCartney Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 August 2021 8:24 AM
Some Mothers' Sons: Help filmmakers get this powerful short onto a global stage Refilwe Moloto speaks to actor and producer Luntu Masiza about the adaptation of a powerful stage play into a riveting short film. 23 August 2021 7:48 AM
View all Entertainment
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
Taliban surrounds National Resistance Front of Afghanistan – start of civil war? Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 24 August 2021 9:47 AM
What intimacy coords do and why sexual predators still lurk in SA film industry Safe Sets' Sara Blecher provides insight into the role of intimacy coordinators and the situation in SA, on Weekend Breakfast. 22 August 2021 1:08 PM
View all World
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia. 16 August 2021 2:26 PM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Nissan’s new compact SUV – the Magnite Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena who recently drove the Nissan Magnite. 25 August 2021 2:03 PM
Feeling down about South Africa? Imtiaz Sooliman will inspire and lift you up Refilwe Moloto interviews Gift of the Givers founder and Director Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. 25 August 2021 10:57 AM
I’m outraged at government ineptitude and corruption - Edward Kieswetter (Sars) Refilwe Moloto interviews South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 25 August 2021 9:54 AM
View all Opinion
JSC expected to meet to decide on Hlophe impeachment

25 August 2021 2:38 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
JSC
Judge John Hlophe
Judicial conduct tribunal
Hlophe
Hlophe impeachment
Judges Matter

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Zikhona Ndlebe from the Judges Matter project about the JSC meeting over judge Hlophe's fate.
  • After several postponements, the JSC is meeting on Wednesday to deliberate on judge president John Hlophe's impeachment fate
  • Hlophe was found guilty of misconduct by the Judicial Conduct Tribunal earlier this year
  • The Judges Matter project says it's counting on the JSC to restore public confidence in the judicial system
Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe. Picture: www.judiciary.org.za

The civil society project Judges Matter has called on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to make a finding that is fair when it decides on Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe's fate.

The JSC is due to meet on Wednesday 25 August to decide whether or not to endorse the Judicial Conduct Tribunal report that found Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct.

Hlophe was found guilty of gross misconduct for trying to sway two Constitutional Court justices to rule in favour of then-ANC President Jacob Zuma several years ago.

RELATED: John Hlophe found guilty of gross misconduct for trying to sway ConCourt judges

He could be the first judge in democratic South Africa to be impeached if members of the JSC vote to have him removed.

The JSC meeting was scheduled to happen last month, however, it was postponed due to the ill-health of two of its members.

Prior to that, it was reported the JSC members could not reach an agreement.

RELATED: JSC split on whether Hlophe should face impeachment - Karyn Maughan

Judges Matter advocacy officer Zikhona Ndlebe says the JSC needs to make a decision that restores public confidence in the judicial system.

We are hoping that the JSC will make a decision that will enforce the independence and impartiality of the judiciary.

Zikhona Ndlebe, Research and Advocacy Officer - Judges Matter

If the JSC decides to endorse the tribunal's recommendations, the matter will be taken to the National Assembly where Parliamentarians will vote on his impeachment.

Thereafter, President Cyril Ramaphosa would have to act on that resolution of Parliament.

However, Ndlebe says the JSC has gone against the findings of the tribunal in the past in the case of retired judge Nkola Motata when it cleared him of impeachable conduct.

What the JSC needs to do now is to decide whether or not to confirm the findings of the tribunal and recommend that Section 177 of the Constitution be invoked or it can detract from the tribunal which we have seen in the past.

Zikhona Ndlebe, Research and Advocacy Officer - Judges Matter

The integrity, independence, and dignity of the judiciary is at stake. What is also at stake is the public confidence in the judicial system.

Zikhona Ndlebe, Research and Advocacy Officer - Judges Matter



