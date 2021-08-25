JSC expected to meet to decide on Hlophe impeachment
- After several postponements, the JSC is meeting on Wednesday to deliberate on judge president John Hlophe's impeachment fate
- Hlophe was found guilty of misconduct by the Judicial Conduct Tribunal earlier this year
- The Judges Matter project says it's counting on the JSC to restore public confidence in the judicial system
The civil society project Judges Matter has called on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to make a finding that is fair when it decides on Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe's fate.
The JSC is due to meet on Wednesday 25 August to decide whether or not to endorse the Judicial Conduct Tribunal report that found Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct.
Hlophe was found guilty of gross misconduct for trying to sway two Constitutional Court justices to rule in favour of then-ANC President Jacob Zuma several years ago.
RELATED: John Hlophe found guilty of gross misconduct for trying to sway ConCourt judges
He could be the first judge in democratic South Africa to be impeached if members of the JSC vote to have him removed.
The JSC meeting was scheduled to happen last month, however, it was postponed due to the ill-health of two of its members.
Prior to that, it was reported the JSC members could not reach an agreement.
RELATED: JSC split on whether Hlophe should face impeachment - Karyn Maughan
Judges Matter advocacy officer Zikhona Ndlebe says the JSC needs to make a decision that restores public confidence in the judicial system.
We are hoping that the JSC will make a decision that will enforce the independence and impartiality of the judiciary.Zikhona Ndlebe, Research and Advocacy Officer - Judges Matter
If the JSC decides to endorse the tribunal's recommendations, the matter will be taken to the National Assembly where Parliamentarians will vote on his impeachment.
Thereafter, President Cyril Ramaphosa would have to act on that resolution of Parliament.
However, Ndlebe says the JSC has gone against the findings of the tribunal in the past in the case of retired judge Nkola Motata when it cleared him of impeachable conduct.
What the JSC needs to do now is to decide whether or not to confirm the findings of the tribunal and recommend that Section 177 of the Constitution be invoked or it can detract from the tribunal which we have seen in the past.Zikhona Ndlebe, Research and Advocacy Officer - Judges Matter
The integrity, independence, and dignity of the judiciary is at stake. What is also at stake is the public confidence in the judicial system.Zikhona Ndlebe, Research and Advocacy Officer - Judges Matter
Source : www.judiciary.org.za
