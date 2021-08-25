Is it a bird, is it a plane? No, it's a bolide meteor!
- The shining light was seen by people in Pretoria and also as far away as Bulawayo
- Prof David Block says it was likely to have been a 'bolide' meteor - click below to watch
Were you one of the thousands of people who saw a bright, moving light in the sky last night?
Social media was lit up with sightings of a 'meteor-like' light moving across the sky above Pretoria.
Prof. David Block is director of the Cosmic Dust Laboratory at Wits University.
He says there are two possible explanations for what it was:
One is that you've got space debris entering the Earth's atmosphere and heating up due to friction.Prof. David Block, Director of The Cosmic Dust Laboratory - Wits University
The other explanation, says Block, is that it was a 'bolide'.
It's an exceptionally bright meteor, not meteorite which creates impact craters - but a very bright meteor, much brighter than a fireball.Prof. David Block, Director of The Cosmic Dust Laboratory - Wits University
So what exactly is a bolide meteor?
It's a chunk of rock that can enter the atmosphere traveling at quite high speeds...at full intensity it can be brighter than a full moon.Prof. David Block, Director of The Cosmic Dust Laboratory - Wits University
But Block explains that we may never know definitively what it was lighting up the sky on Tuesday night.
There are literally thousands of pieces of space junk up there, we've sent so much into space...they appear much the same, so [it's difficult] to physically distinguish between space debris.Prof. David Block, Director of The Cosmic Dust Laboratory - Wits University
So where was it headed and did it land somewhere, asks Midday Report host Mandy Wiener?
It certainly didn't land anywhere...there would have been reports of impact craters.Prof. David Block, Director of The Cosmic Dust Laboratory - Wits University
A massive meteor-like object just passed over Pretoria. Holy shit.— Conscious Caracal 🇿🇦 (@ConCaracal) August 24, 2021
Just took this footage from my house.
Never seen anything like it. pic.twitter.com/JFHd3qkOac
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_33572962_asteroid-approaching-the-earth.html
