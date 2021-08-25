[CAR REVIEW] We drive Nissan’s new compact SUV – the Magnite
-
The Nissan Magnite is stylish but ‘built to a price’
-
It is well-specced and has a good warranty
Nissan has a new Compact SUV – the Magnite - to take on the likes of the Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and Kia Sonet in a hotly contested category.
The Magnite Acenta range has a 1-litre turbocharged petrol engine.
The Magnite comes standard with a six-year/150 000 km warranty and a three-year/30 000 km service plan.
Pricing:
-
1.0 Turbo Acenta - R256 999
-
1.0 Turbo Acenta auto - R280 100
-
1.0 Turbo Acenta Plus - R282 600
-
1.0 Turbo Acenta Plus auto - R305 700
Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro de Siena who recently drove the Magnite (scroll up to listen).
I don’t know if I’m going to get a Christmas card from Nissan this year… It’s very much style over substance… It really does feel built to a price…Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist
I’m not sure this is the product I’d go for… Although it is well-specced… Nissan’s warranty is also quite nice…Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist
It’s not the most impressive car I’ve driven all year… Just not the sort of car I can live with…Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist
Source : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nissan_Magnite#/media/File:2020_Nissan_Magnite_front_view_(India)_01.png
