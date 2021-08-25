[CAR REVIEW] We drive Nissan’s new compact SUV – the Magnite





The Nissan Magnite is stylish but ‘built to a price’

It is well-specced and has a good warranty

Nissan Magnite.

Nissan has a new Compact SUV – the Magnite - to take on the likes of the Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and Kia Sonet in a hotly contested category.

The Magnite Acenta range has a 1-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

The Magnite comes standard with a six-year/150 000 km warranty and a three-year/30 000 km service plan.

Pricing:

1.0 Turbo Acenta - R256 999

1.0 Turbo Acenta auto - R280 100

1.0 Turbo Acenta Plus - R282 600

1.0 Turbo Acenta Plus auto - R305 700

Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro de Siena who recently drove the Magnite (scroll up to listen).

I don’t know if I’m going to get a Christmas card from Nissan this year… It’s very much style over substance… It really does feel built to a price… Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

I’m not sure this is the product I’d go for… Although it is well-specced… Nissan’s warranty is also quite nice… Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist