'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo
- **Angélique **Kidjo is one of Africa's best-loved performers, with a career spanning more than 30 years
- Kidjo's latest album 'Mother Nature' was released in June and sees her team up with some of the continent's up-and-coming music stars including Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Zaynab, and Sampa The Great.
Beninese American singer, songwriter and activist Angélique Kidjo has been making music for more than 30 years.
Last year she won her fourth Grammy at the 62nd Grammy Awards for her album 'Celia.
Her new album, her 15th, called Mother Nature sees her join forces with some of West Africa’s most creative musicians including Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Zaynab, and Sampa The Great.
The album was written during the Covid-19 lockdown and highlights Kidjo's activism, addressing issues relating to climate change, and also the Black Lives Matter movement.
Kidjo joined Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King recently to talk about her latest musical offering, the wealth of young talent on the continent and her musical idol, the late South African singer Miriam Makeba.
On being proudly African:
Since the start of my career, I was never shy of being an African. It was never a liability. For me, it was a plus.Angelique Kidjo, Singer/Songwriter
It's too easy for people outside of Africa to reduce us to a country...the complexity of our continent demands a little bit of intelligence and humanity for you to understand it.Angelique Kidjo, Singer/Songwriter
On Miriam Makeba:
I was struck! I was 12 years old when I started to cover Miriam Makeba. When I started singing Malaika, I didn't even know it was her.Angelique Kidjo, Singer/Songwriter
I thought well if she's doing it, I'm doing it!Angelique Kidjo, Singer/Songwriter
On being a 'legend' in the music industry:
I've been doing this work for so long and I've seen people with a big ego and they fall so fast.Angelique Kidjo, Singer/Songwriter
You can be as big as you are, but stay humble.Angelique Kidjo, Singer/Songwriter
