High Court judges are biased – Dali Mpofu (on behalf of Ace Magashule)





Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News.

Advocate Dali Mpofu is accusing a full bench of the Johannesburg High Court of bias in the case involving suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Magashule continued his fight against his suspension on Wednesday, with the court hearing arguments for and against his being granted leave to appeal the court’s decision last month.

"Are you saying that this case was determined on the basis of a pre-judgment?" asked Judge Jody Kollapen.

“Yes, we are saying that the matter was prejudged,” replied Mpofu.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis (scroll up to listen).

He’s accusing the three judges of the South Gauteng High Court… of bias… Gaye Davis, reporter - Eyewitness News

… Ace Magashule was, according to Mpofu, really upset with the outcome of the previous court decision, and had to be restrained… Gaye Davis, reporter - Eyewitness News

He’s suggesting the three judges… simply went along with what the respondents were saying… Gaye Davis, reporter - Eyewitness News