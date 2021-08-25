Cape Town Marathon becomes candidate to join big league of World Marathon Majors
- The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon has been nominated as an Abbott World Marathon Majors candidate
- It's the first marathon in Africa to be nominated
- Olympic medallist Elana Meyer says the nomination is a boost for marathon runners and the tourism sector
The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is now in the running to become an Abbott World Marathon Majors (AbbottWMM) race event.
The local race could join the leagues of the London Marathon, New York Marathon, and other 42km majors accredited with the top status.
Celebrated long-distance runner Elana Meyer, who's also an ambassador for the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, says the announcement is a great boost for the sport.
The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon will become an official Abbott World Marathon Majors candidate race at its 2022 event.
Over the course of three years, the race will be assessed to see if it meets the criteria to earn full-blown major status.
Should it be successful, the Cape Town Marathon will be the first marathon event to attain AbbottWMM accreditation on the African continent.
Meyer says the event could attract thousands of international runners and elite athletes, becoming a tourism drawcard for Cape Town.
This year’s Sanlam Cape Town Marathon will take place on 17 October. Entries are open here.
RELATED: Cape Town Marathon is a go! But hurry, entries are limited due to Covid-19
We are absolutely elated about the news and now Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is on the starting blocks. We are on our way to join the illustrious cities to become one of the World Marathon Majors.Elana Meyer, long-distance runner
This news is fantastic for runners, for tourism, for competing athletes. It's really been a tough period for the sport industry, hospitality sector... so many industries have suffered.Elana Meyer, long-distance runner
Bring 2022 on! With Cape Town Marathon as a candidate marathon event, I think something extraordinary will happen.Elana Meyer, long-distance runner
Source : Cindy Archillies
More from Local
If the people won't come to the vaccine, take the vaccine to the people
John Maytham gets a vaccination drive update from the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre's Mia Malan.Read More
How your PIN can be obtained by criminals in under 5 minutes #ConsumerTalk
Pippa Hudson is joined by consumer journalist Wendy Knowler every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa on Cape TalkRead More
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo
Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'.Read More
High Court judges are biased – Dali Mpofu (on behalf of Ace Magashule)
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis.Read More
JSC expected to meet to decide on Hlophe impeachment
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Zikhona Ndlebe from the Judges Matter project about the JSC meeting over judge Hlophe's fate.Read More
Is it a bird, is it a plane? No, it's a bolide meteor!
Mandy Wiener asks Prof. David Block about the bright light seen moving across the sky above Pretoria last night.Read More
Vaccinees urged to report adverse side-effects after Covid-19 jab - here's how
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Sahpra vigilance manager Mafora Matlala about reporting Covid-19 vaccination side-effects.Read More
Feeling down about South Africa? Imtiaz Sooliman will inspire and lift you up
Refilwe Moloto interviews Gift of the Givers founder and Director Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.Read More
10 Entrepreneurs solving the problem of food waste get the chance of a lifetime
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship SA's Nwabisa Mayema about the Food Waste Innovation Challenge.Read More
More from Lifestyle
How your PIN can be obtained by criminals in under 5 minutes #ConsumerTalk
Pippa Hudson is joined by consumer journalist Wendy Knowler every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa on Cape TalkRead More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Nissan’s new compact SUV – the Magnite
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena who recently drove the Nissan Magnite.Read More
10 Entrepreneurs solving the problem of food waste get the chance of a lifetime
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship SA's Nwabisa Mayema about the Food Waste Innovation Challenge.Read More
The Grief Handbook: A guide to overcoming the trauma in your life
Pippa Hudson speaks to Bridget McNulty, the author of The Grief Handbook: A guide through the worst days of your life.Read More
Keen to grow your retirement savings? Momentum investment guru shares top tips
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Momentum Corporate's Chris Cooke about the value of smooth bonus portfolios.Read More
Duracell batteries outperform, but others offer more bang for buck – test
Refilwe Moloto interviews MyBroadbank Editor-at-Large Jan Vermeulen.Read More
Covid-19 is causing a surge in disability claims for mental health conditions
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Myrna Sachs, Head of Health Management Solutions at Alexander Forbes.Read More
'Unrest in Gauteng and KZN is fuelling semigration to Western Cape'
John Maytham interviews Dr Andrew Golding, Chief Executive at Pam Golding Property.Read More
Some South Africans living abroad may lose their citizenship
John Maytham interviews Stefanie De Saude Darbandi, one of South Africa’s foremost immigration law experts.Read More