Cape Town Marathon becomes candidate to join big league of World Marathon Majors





The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon has been nominated as an Abbott World Marathon Majors candidate

It's the first marathon in Africa to be nominated

Olympic medallist Elana Meyer says the nomination is a boost for marathon runners and the tourism sector

2018 Cape Town marathon winner Stephen Mokoka crosses the finish line. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is now in the running to become an Abbott World Marathon Majors (AbbottWMM) race event.

The local race could join the leagues of the London Marathon, New York Marathon, and other 42km majors accredited with the top status.

Celebrated long-distance runner Elana Meyer, who's also an ambassador for the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, says the announcement is a great boost for the sport.

The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon will become an official Abbott World Marathon Majors candidate race at its 2022 event.

Over the course of three years, the race will be assessed to see if it meets the criteria to earn full-blown major status.

Should it be successful, the Cape Town Marathon will be the first marathon event to attain AbbottWMM accreditation on the African continent.

Meyer says the event could attract thousands of international runners and elite athletes, becoming a tourism drawcard for Cape Town.

This year’s Sanlam Cape Town Marathon will take place on 17 October. Entries are open here.

RELATED: Cape Town Marathon is a go! But hurry, entries are limited due to Covid-19

We are absolutely elated about the news and now Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is on the starting blocks. We are on our way to join the illustrious cities to become one of the World Marathon Majors. Elana Meyer, long-distance runner

This news is fantastic for runners, for tourism, for competing athletes. It's really been a tough period for the sport industry, hospitality sector... so many industries have suffered. Elana Meyer, long-distance runner