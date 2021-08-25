Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:20
Engagements with UK about South Africa's Red List Status
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Frost
Today at 17:45
A Tribute to Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sean Brokensha - Music Guru at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
If the people won't come to the vaccine, take the vaccine to the people John Maytham gets a vaccination drive update from the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre's Mia Malan. 25 August 2021 4:58 PM
How your PIN can be obtained by criminals in under 5 minutes #ConsumerTalk Pippa Hudson is joined by consumer journalist Wendy Knowler every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa on Cape Talk 25 August 2021 4:22 PM
Cape Town Marathon becomes candidate to join big league of World Marathon Majors CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Olympic medallist Elana Meyer about the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. 25 August 2021 3:46 PM
View all Local
High Court judges are biased – Dali Mpofu (on behalf of Ace Magashule) Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis. 25 August 2021 2:42 PM
Babita Deokaran murder is why SA needs laws to protect whistleblowers - Wiener Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to broadcaster and investigative reporter Mandy Wiener about the assassination of Babita Deoka... 25 August 2021 10:52 AM
JZ's appeal for help with legal fees 'speaks to a level of pure desperation' Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the Jacob Zuma Foundation's appeal for donations. 24 August 2021 8:12 PM
View all Politics
South African economy 11% larger than previously estimated – Stats SA Mandy Wiener interviews Michael Manamela, Chief Director of National Accounts at Stats SA. 25 August 2021 12:34 PM
I’m outraged at government ineptitude and corruption - Edward Kieswetter (Sars) Refilwe Moloto interviews South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 25 August 2021 9:54 AM
10 Entrepreneurs solving the problem of food waste get the chance of a lifetime Bruce Whitfield interviews the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship SA's Nwabisa Mayema about the Food Waste Innovation Challenge. 24 August 2021 8:35 PM
View all Business
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Nissan’s new compact SUV – the Magnite Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena who recently drove the Nissan Magnite. 25 August 2021 2:03 PM
The Grief Handbook: A guide to overcoming the trauma in your life Pippa Hudson speaks to Bridget McNulty, the author of The Grief Handbook: A guide through the worst days of your life. 24 August 2021 4:36 PM
Keen to grow your retirement savings? Momentum investment guru shares top tips Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Momentum Corporate's Chris Cooke about the value of smooth bonus portfolios. 24 August 2021 3:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
View all Sport
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
Charlie Watts was the rock of the Rolling Stones – Paul McCartney Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 August 2021 8:24 AM
Some Mothers' Sons: Help filmmakers get this powerful short onto a global stage Refilwe Moloto speaks to actor and producer Luntu Masiza about the adaptation of a powerful stage play into a riveting short film. 23 August 2021 7:48 AM
View all Entertainment
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
Taliban surrounds National Resistance Front of Afghanistan – start of civil war? Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 24 August 2021 9:47 AM
What intimacy coords do and why sexual predators still lurk in SA film industry Safe Sets' Sara Blecher provides insight into the role of intimacy coordinators and the situation in SA, on Weekend Breakfast. 22 August 2021 1:08 PM
View all World
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia. 16 August 2021 2:26 PM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Nissan’s new compact SUV – the Magnite Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena who recently drove the Nissan Magnite. 25 August 2021 2:03 PM
Feeling down about South Africa? Imtiaz Sooliman will inspire and lift you up Refilwe Moloto interviews Gift of the Givers founder and Director Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. 25 August 2021 10:57 AM
I’m outraged at government ineptitude and corruption - Edward Kieswetter (Sars) Refilwe Moloto interviews South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 25 August 2021 9:54 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

How your PIN can be obtained by criminals in under 5 minutes #ConsumerTalk

25 August 2021 4:22 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Fraud
Credit card fraud
#ConsumerTalk
credit card

Pippa Hudson is joined by consumer journalist Wendy Knowler every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa on Cape Talk
© welcomia/123rf.com

- Most banks deny all liability for their clients’ losses to banking fraud if the crimes were committed using their personal identification number (PIN)

- But what if it was the bank’s own self-service system that read out that PIN to the fraudster?

Never leave your ID number, your phone’s SIM, and your credit card in the same place unattended.

That's the advice from Cape Talk listener, Standard Bank customer and fraud victim, Grant Warren.

On June 19 Grant left his cards and phone locked inside a friend’s car in a crowded parking lot near Melkbosstrand while they surfed.

When he returned to the car about 90 minutes later, it had been broken into and his valuables stolen.

Reporting the incident to Standard Bank’s fraud division at home an hour later Grant was told by a consultant that almost R19 000 had already been stolen from his account.

Not only that, but the bank denied all liability, saying Grant had taken three hours to report the loss of his card (calculated from the time he left the valuables unattended to go surfing), and that he had supplied the criminals with his card and PIN.

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says Grant's experience is not a once off:

After sharing his experience on social media, Warren heard from another Capetonian, Johan Beukes, who had a similar experience in February, and his loss was massive - R318 000, being most of the disability pay-out he’d received earlier that day.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

So just how are fraudsters able to obtain our personal identification numbers?

Armed with their victim’s bank card, cellphone SIM, and ID number (They don’t need the ID book or card, just the number) they call Standard Bank’s helpline number, chose the lost or stolen PIN number option, then chose self-service PIN retrieval, and are then prompted to key “their” ID number, the three-digit CVV number on the back of the credit card, and the cell number.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

A one-time PIN is then sent to that SIM - now in the hands of the fraudster - which he keyed in, and with that, their victim’s PIN are “read out” to them. I have seen video evidence of this and it’s quite chilling. The PIN can be obtained in under four minutes.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Asked why it did not take any responsibility for the losses suffered by it's customers, given the circumstances, the bank said: “The outcome of each case will always be determined on its own merits”.

“So it is possible to call Standard Bank and obtain the victim’s PIN number if the victim’s credit card, cell phone SIM and ID number are collectively stolen, however this risk is mitigated if a customer has enabled a SIM and phone lock functionality,” the bank said.

Knowler contacted a number of other local banks to ask how their customers can retrieve their PINS.

Here’s how they responded:

Nedbank sign. Image: EWN

NEDBANK: Nedbank does not offer this service to retrieve a card PIN. The only way to retrieve one’s card PIN is via the Nedbank Money app or by visiting a Nedbank Branch, both of which require authentication. When visiting a branch, the client resets the PIN and at no point does the teller have access to this.

CAPITEC: We do not offer this voice/call centre option. A person can only reset their card pin at an ATM.

However they need their existing pin to enter the ATM flow and then change it to a new pin.

If they cannot remember their pin, they will need to visit a branch and do the transaction with their fingerprints in branch.

Clients can change their remote access (internet & App) pin, via the app. But they do need their old pin to access the app to make the change – otherwise they also need to go to a branch and present their fingerprints for the change.

ABSA: Absa does have a voice self-service read-back PIN retrieval service, as well as providing this service via its banking app. But, if the customer has lost their card, a third party cannot retrieve their card PIN without the customer approving it through the Mobile Banking app.

If the caller does not respond to the Mobile Banking App request or declines the request, the self-service read-back process will stop.

“We always prompt the strongest control available in our voice centre - voice biometrics first, and if the customer has not saved their voice, then we do move to the mobile banking application approval, and finally we check to see if there has been a SIM swap. In any event, Absa provides its mobile Banking App users with its Free Digital Warranty, meaning it covers all their fraud losses.

FNB: Customers can securely log on their FNB App or online banking to retrieve their PIN. When a customer is unable to access digital channels to retrieve their PIN, we assist them via an alternative process that requires multi-layered authentication.

To ensure privacy and safety, our interactions with customers are authenticated across both self-service (digital) and human-assisted channels. Due to confidentiality, we cannot divulge the nature of our security measures.




25 August 2021 4:22 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Fraud
Credit card fraud
#ConsumerTalk
credit card

More from Local

If the people won't come to the vaccine, take the vaccine to the people

25 August 2021 4:58 PM

John Maytham gets a vaccination drive update from the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre's Mia Malan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Marathon becomes candidate to join big league of World Marathon Majors

25 August 2021 3:46 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Olympic medallist Elana Meyer about the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo

25 August 2021 3:29 PM

Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

High Court judges are biased – Dali Mpofu (on behalf of Ace Magashule)

25 August 2021 2:42 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JSC expected to meet to decide on Hlophe impeachment

25 August 2021 2:38 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Zikhona Ndlebe from the Judges Matter project about the JSC meeting over judge Hlophe's fate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is it a bird, is it a plane? No, it's a bolide meteor!

25 August 2021 2:24 PM

Mandy Wiener asks Prof. David Block about the bright light seen moving across the sky above Pretoria last night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccinees urged to report adverse side-effects after Covid-19 jab - here's how

25 August 2021 12:21 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Sahpra vigilance manager Mafora Matlala about reporting Covid-19 vaccination side-effects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Feeling down about South Africa? Imtiaz Sooliman will inspire and lift you up

25 August 2021 10:57 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Gift of the Givers founder and Director Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

10 Entrepreneurs solving the problem of food waste get the chance of a lifetime

24 August 2021 8:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship SA's Nwabisa Mayema about the Food Waste Innovation Challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JZ's appeal for help with legal fees 'speaks to a level of pure desperation'

24 August 2021 8:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the Jacob Zuma Foundation's appeal for donations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Cape Town Marathon becomes candidate to join big league of World Marathon Majors

25 August 2021 3:46 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Olympic medallist Elana Meyer about the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] We drive Nissan’s new compact SUV – the Magnite

25 August 2021 2:03 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena who recently drove the Nissan Magnite.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

10 Entrepreneurs solving the problem of food waste get the chance of a lifetime

24 August 2021 8:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship SA's Nwabisa Mayema about the Food Waste Innovation Challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Grief Handbook: A guide to overcoming the trauma in your life

24 August 2021 4:36 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Bridget McNulty, the author of The Grief Handbook: A guide through the worst days of your life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Keen to grow your retirement savings? Momentum investment guru shares top tips

24 August 2021 3:25 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Momentum Corporate's Chris Cooke about the value of smooth bonus portfolios.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Duracell batteries outperform, but others offer more bang for buck – test

24 August 2021 8:49 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews MyBroadbank Editor-at-Large Jan Vermeulen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 is causing a surge in disability claims for mental health conditions

23 August 2021 6:53 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Myrna Sachs, Head of Health Management Solutions at Alexander Forbes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Unrest in Gauteng and KZN is fuelling semigration to Western Cape'

23 August 2021 4:18 PM

John Maytham interviews Dr Andrew Golding, Chief Executive at Pam Golding Property.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some South Africans living abroad may lose their citizenship

23 August 2021 3:40 PM

John Maytham interviews Stefanie De Saude Darbandi, one of South Africa’s foremost immigration law experts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some Mothers' Sons: Help filmmakers get this powerful short onto a global stage

23 August 2021 7:48 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to actor and producer Luntu Masiza about the adaptation of a powerful stage play into a riveting short film.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

High Court judges are biased – Dali Mpofu (on behalf of Ace Magashule)

Local Politics

I’m outraged at government ineptitude and corruption - Edward Kieswetter (Sars)

Business Opinion

Is it a bird, is it a plane? No, it's a bolide meteor!

Local

EWN Highlights

J&J says second dose of COVID vaccine boosts protection

25 August 2021 5:00 PM

SAA set to finally take to the skies on 23 September

25 August 2021 4:31 PM

FS govt unable to probe PPE irregularity due to SIU impediment, lawyer argues

25 August 2021 3:56 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA