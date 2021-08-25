'Unexpectedly larger economy sends very positive signal about economic activity'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Health: Belhaven Harm Reduction Centre focuses
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Melloh .
Prof Monique Marks
Today at 05:10
US opposing extraditing former finance minister to Mozambique
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Peter Fabricius - Foreign affairs journalist at ...
Today at 06:10
JSC votes for Hlophe impeachment
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zikhona Ndlebe - Research and Advocacy Officer at Judges Matter Organisation
Today at 06:25
Long Market set up to assist entrepreneurs get back on feet
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kaylah van der Merwe - Leasing assistant at Spear REIT Ltd
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday : The Gen Z C suite
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
South Africa's unemployment situation worsens again
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Malerato Mosiane - Chief director for labour at Stats SA
Today at 07:20
Rebasing SA's GDP
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Azar Jammine - Director and Chief Economist at Ecomometrix
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Delivery service company takes on Take-A-Lot
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Georgina Crouth - Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 08:21
Covid survivor shares experience to encourage vaccinations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Robin Wainright - Covid-19 survivor
Today at 09:30
More Emirates flights to SA. But what about red lists?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Afzal Parambil - Regional Manager for Southern Africa at Emirates Group
Today at 09:45
B4SA calls for South Africans to become vaccine volunteers
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Simon Strachan - Service Delivery workstream member and doctor at Business for SA (B4SA)
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views from Germany
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cai Nebe
Today at 10:15
The end of the age of ownership? Teljoy talks rent-to-own trends
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonathan Hurvitz - CEO at Teljoy Group
Today at 10:30
Kids MBA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mopho Mutavhatsindi - CEO at Muthelo College
Today at 11:05
The cop who caught the Facebook Rapist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lieutenant Colonel Elmarie Myburg - National criminologist at SAPS
'Unexpectedly larger economy sends very positive signal about economic activity'

25 August 2021 6:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Gross Domestic Product
SA Economy
GDP
The Money Show
Stats SA
Economic growth
Bruce Whitfield
Joe de Beer
Riots
unrest
economic recovery

The South African economy is 11% larger in 2020 than previously estimated. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stats SA's Joe de Beer.

South Africa got the news today that the economy is much larger than had been estimated - by 11%.

The upward revision results from Statistics SA’s latest GDP rebasing and benchmarking exercise.

RELATED: South African economy 11% larger than previously estimated – Stats SA

I don't think it will affect you directly, but what it does do is send an enormously positive signal about economic activity.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

So where does the extra money that takes us to a R5.5 trillion economy actually come from?

Bruce Whitfield talks to Joe de Beer, Deputy Director General for Economic Statistics at Stats SA.

It's a consequence of our benchmarking exercise... What we do is to introduce data that we didn't have available when we did the previous quarterly estimates of the national accounts.

Joe de Beer, Deputy Director General: Economic Statistics - Statistics South Africa

When we do the quarters we basically rely on a bunch of monthly indicators, surveys etcetera... but some of our source data only comes along every so often. An example is our recent census of agriculture that we only did after a ten-year break.

Joe de Beer, Deputy Director General: Economic Statistics - Statistics South Africa

De Beer gives the assurance that there is no risk of manipulating economic data, as Stats SA is completely independent.

This is comparing what our previous estimate was for the size of the economy with what our new estimate is.

Joe de Beer, Deputy Director General: Economic Statistics - Statistics South Africa

He also explains where the confusion may lie in terms of an economy that actually shrank by 7% in 2020.

On the one hand we say that in 2020 the economy, size-wise, was 11% bigger but it still declined by 7% compared to 2019, so the growth rates of the economy should be seen separately.

Joe de Beer, Deputy Director General: Economic Statistics - Statistics South Africa

Listen to the conversation in detail below:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
