'Unexpectedly larger economy sends very positive signal about economic activity'





South Africa got the news today that the economy is much larger than had been estimated - by 11%.

The upward revision results from Statistics SA’s latest GDP rebasing and benchmarking exercise.

I don't think it will affect you directly, but what it does do is send an enormously positive signal about economic activity. Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Rebasing and benchmarking of #GDP: The South African #economy is 11% larger in 2020 than previously estimated.



Read more here: https://t.co/PlHRXiEZTX#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/wat0IlmC6K — Stats SA (@StatsSA) August 25, 2021

So where does the extra money that takes us to a R5.5 trillion economy actually come from?

Bruce Whitfield talks to Joe de Beer, Deputy Director General for Economic Statistics at Stats SA.

It's a consequence of our benchmarking exercise... What we do is to introduce data that we didn't have available when we did the previous quarterly estimates of the national accounts. Joe de Beer, Deputy Director General: Economic Statistics - Statistics South Africa

When we do the quarters we basically rely on a bunch of monthly indicators, surveys etcetera... but some of our source data only comes along every so often. An example is our recent census of agriculture that we only did after a ten-year break. Joe de Beer, Deputy Director General: Economic Statistics - Statistics South Africa

De Beer gives the assurance that there is no risk of manipulating economic data, as Stats SA is completely independent.

This is comparing what our previous estimate was for the size of the economy with what our new estimate is. Joe de Beer, Deputy Director General: Economic Statistics - Statistics South Africa

He also explains where the confusion may lie in terms of an economy that actually shrank by 7% in 2020.

On the one hand we say that in 2020 the economy, size-wise, was 11% bigger but it still declined by 7% compared to 2019, so the growth rates of the economy should be seen separately. Joe de Beer, Deputy Director General: Economic Statistics - Statistics South Africa

