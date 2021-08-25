If the people won't come to the vaccine, take the vaccine to the people





- Currently, vaccination numbers in South Africa are at 250 000 per day, the original goal by the Health Department

- Health journalist Mia Malan says ease of access is key to preventing vaccination numbers from dipping

Last week government announced it was opening up vaccine registration to those aged 18-34, following an intitally impressive take-up by the 35-49 age bracket.

But what must be done to sustain the momentum of the vaccine registrations?

What is the current success of the government strategy and how is that being measured, asks CapeTalk's John Maytham?

We are at 250 000 per day, which was the original goal by the Health Department for the end of August...but we now need to find ways to sustain this. Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Each time we open up for a new age group, we have a spike in vaccinations and then they go down again. Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

The Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre's Mia Malan says we can learn from other country's whose vaccine programs are further ahead than our South Africa's.

When there are people who are sitting on the fence and are vaccine-hesitant, one of the most effective ways is to make it EASIER to get vaccinated. Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

The Health Department did announce last week that they are going to take vaccines to the people. Mia Malan, Director - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

