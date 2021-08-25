Streaming issues? Report here
SAA to take off again in September, but is it really good news? asks Guy Leitch

25 August 2021 7:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
South African Airways
SAA
The Money Show
Comair
Bruce Whitfield
Guy Leitch
Business rescue
SA flyer Magazine
aviation
Thomas Kgokolo
saa relaunch
Takatso Consortium

'It's a mess as far as I'm concerned.' The Money Show interviews Guy Leitch, Managing Editor of SA Flyer Magazine.
© pegleg01/123rf.com

Comair and SAA to return to the skies. What's in store of South Africa's ailing aviation sector?

South African Airways (SAA) has announced it's taking to the skies again in September.

The national carrier came out of business rescue at the end of April and is now owned by government (49%) and strategic equity partner Takatso Consortium (51%).

RELATED: SAA relaunches with equity partner – Minister Gordhan promises no more bailouts

Ticket sales start tomorrow (26 August) and the first flights will take off on 23 September.

Voyager bookings and Travel Credit Voucher redemption will be available from 6 September.

SAA will initially operate flights from Johannesburg to Cape Town, Accra, Kinshasa, Harare, Lusaka and Maputo.

More destinations will be added as it ramps up operations "in response to market conditions".

There is a profound feeling of enthusiasm within Team SAA as we prepare for takeoff, with one common purpose - to rebuild and sustain a profitable airline that once again takes a leadership role among local, continental, and international airlines.

Thomas Kgokolo, Interim CEO - SAA

Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown on the news from Guy Leitch, Managing Editor of SA Flyer Magazine.

While it was known that Comair was set to make a comeback, the SAA announcement must be very welcome?

Leitch believes the national carrier is painting itself into a corner by announcing it's going to start flying again in September without the Takatso Consortium's due diligence having been completed.

There's talk... that Takatso's not very happy with what they're finding there, so I can see SAA making quite a few further compromises for the sake of keeping the strategic equity partner on board.

Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

It's a mess as far as I'm concerned. I'm not seeing much to be happy about.

Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

Leitch says there's just no space in the market for most of the routes SAA has announced for yet another passenger-carrying airline.

He also wonders about its cargo-carrying capacity.

They had initially said... that they would be back flying cargo, which made a lot of sense. Now in the latest release I'm seeing no story of cargo.

Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

The real problem for me is that they don't have a business plan. The business plan they are adhering to is one that was written by the business rescue practitioners to convince the creditors that the airline had no real chance of success.

Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

They're still trying to rebuild the airline on that basis, so I'm really worried that it's just not coherent and they're not going to make money.

Guy Leitch, Managing Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

Listen to Leitch's argument in the audio clip below:


































