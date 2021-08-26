Takealot sued by small delivery franchisee accusing it of 'corporate bullying'





DriveCo invested heavily into an underperforming franchise, turning the business around within months

After various conflicts, Takealot tried to force DriveCo into selling its Hatfield branch

Takealot is being sued by a company alleging corporate bullying tactics.

The owners of DriveConsortium (DriveCo) have approached the courts on an urgent basis to stop the online shopping behemoth from “expropriating” their company.

DriveCo is one of 55 mostly small franchisees that execute Takealot’s same-day deliveries.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Daily Maverick journalist Georgina Crouth, who explained how this all came about, and to unpack the court case (scroll up to listen for more detail).

DriveCo took over this small, underperforming franchise in Pretoria… within months they were far exceeding the performance of the previous franchisee. They invested a lot of money… and grown it substantially… Georgina Crouth, journalist - Daily Maverick

They issued DriveCo with breach notices… after submitting authenticated driver audits late. DriveCo says Takealot has given it less than 48 hours to audit and submit hundreds of driver files… Georgina Crouth, journalist - Daily Maverick

Towards the end of last year, there was a drivers’ strike. Takealot took exception to the way DriveCo handled it… They tried to force DriveCo to sell the Hatfield branch… Georgina Crouth, journalist - Daily Maverick

They say Takealot is bullying them into letting go of a business they have grown substantially since 2018, and it’s unfair… Georgina Crouth, journalist - Daily Maverick