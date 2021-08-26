Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:22
lack of trust in Opposition Parties
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mikhail Moosa is the Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.
Today at 09:30
More Emirates flights to SA. But what about red lists?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Afzal Parambil - Regional Manager for Southern Africa at Emirates Group
Today at 09:45
Becoming a vaccine volunteer - B4SA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Simon Strachan - Service Delivery workstream member and doctor at Business for SA (B4SA)
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views from Germany
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cai Nebe
Today at 10:15
The end of the age of ownership? Teljoy talks rent-to-own trends
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonathan Hurvitz - CEO at Teljoy Group
Today at 10:30
Could a 'Kids MBA' teach children how to run a business & other entrepreneurship skills?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mopho Mutavhatsindi - CEO at Muthelo College
Today at 11:05
The cop who caught the Facebook Rapist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lieutenant Colonel Elmarie Myburg - National criminologist at SAPS
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Takealot sued by small delivery franchisee accusing it of 'corporate bullying'

26 August 2021 9:15 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Refilwe Moloto
takealot
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
DriveConsortium
Georgina Crouth

Refilwe Moloto interviews Georgina Crouth (Daily Maverick) to explain how this all came about and to unpack the court case.

  • DriveCo invested heavily into an underperforming franchise, turning the business around within months

  • After various conflicts, Takealot tried to force DriveCo into selling its Hatfield branch

© dolgachov/123rf.com

RELATED: Takealot founder Kim Reid steps down as CEO

Takealot is being sued by a company alleging corporate bullying tactics.

The owners of DriveConsortium (DriveCo) have approached the courts on an urgent basis to stop the online shopping behemoth from “expropriating” their company.

DriveCo is one of 55 mostly small franchisees that execute Takealot’s same-day deliveries.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Daily Maverick journalist Georgina Crouth, who explained how this all came about, and to unpack the court case (scroll up to listen for more detail).

RELATED: Franchisee accuses online retail giant Takealot of corporate bullying - Daily Maverick

DriveCo took over this small, underperforming franchise in Pretoria… within months they were far exceeding the performance of the previous franchisee. They invested a lot of money… and grown it substantially…

Georgina Crouth, journalist - Daily Maverick

They issued DriveCo with breach notices… after submitting authenticated driver audits late. DriveCo says Takealot has given it less than 48 hours to audit and submit hundreds of driver files…

Georgina Crouth, journalist - Daily Maverick

Towards the end of last year, there was a drivers’ strike. Takealot took exception to the way DriveCo handled it… They tried to force DriveCo to sell the Hatfield branch…

Georgina Crouth, journalist - Daily Maverick

They say Takealot is bullying them into letting go of a business they have grown substantially since 2018, and it’s unfair…

Georgina Crouth, journalist - Daily Maverick

Once this is dealt with, there will be a clearer understanding of the rights of franchisees…

Georgina Crouth, journalist - Daily Maverick



