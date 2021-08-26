'If I was vaccinated, I wouldn't have gone through my traumatic hospital ordeal'





Covid-19 survivor Robin Wainwright says he could have avoided a traumatic hospital ordeal last year if he had been vaccinated

Wainwright lost 25 kilograms during his lengthy hospital stay and was left with nerve and muscle damage in his legs due to Covid-19 complications

He's encouraged unvaccinated people to get the jab and protect themselves from severe illness, hospitalisation, and death.

Covid-19 survivor Robin Wainwright has urged people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus after it almost claimed his life last year.

Wainwright has warned unvaccinated people not to become "caught up in fake news" or fall for conspiracy theories.

He tells CapeTalk that he had to learn how to walk again after surviving his traumatic Covid-19 hospital ordeal in August 2020.

His hospitalisation included three weeks on and off ventilator support.

Wainwright had no comorbidities at the time.

He lost 25 kilograms during his lengthy hospital stay and was left with nerve and muscle damage in his legs due to Covid-19 complications which involved developing blood clots and having an emergency operation.

The survivor says that he would have been spared from the traumatic ordeal if he had been vaccinated at the time.

Scientific evidence shows that Covid-19 vaccines protect people from severe illness and significantly reduce the chances of hospitalisation or death.

People who believe conspiracy theories, I don't understand how that works. Go get vaccinated! Because if I was vaccinated, I wouldn't have gone through what I went through, but more importantly my family wouldn't have gone through what they went through. Robin Wainwright, Covid-19 survivor

I had no comorbidities as such. I was a little bit overweight, but not drastically overweight. Robin Wainwright, Covid-19 survivor

On the third ventilation, my doctor said to my wife and family, "It's now in God's hands." I came off the ventilator the third time. I couldn't walk, I was extremely frail. Robin Wainwright, Covid-19

It was quite a traumatic experience. Robin Wainwright, Covid-19