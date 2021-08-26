South Africans would support a dictatorship, if it can provide jobs – survey





Most South Africans do not trust the government or the opposition parties

They would support the abolishment of democracy if the non-elected government can create jobs, and provide security

Only about 25% of South Africans trust in the government or opposition parties, a new Afrobarometer survey shows.

The survey took place in May and June before the unrest in parts of Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng.

About 66% of those surveyed said they would give up elections if a non-elected government could provide jobs, security, housing, and better services.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Mikhail Moosa, Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (scroll up to listen).

A lot of these findings will not surprise a lot of people… Over the last decade, public confidence in a range of institutions has declined precipitously… Mikhail Moosa, Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation

More and more people are not registered to vote. Voter turnout is decreasing. When people lose trust in the ANC, instead of going to opposition parties, they’d rather just not participate at all… Mikhail Moosa, Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation

More and more opposition parties are leaning into their own constituencies rather than trying to speak to everyone… a symptom of the ANC’S dominance… Very few people trust opposition parties… Mikhail Moosa, Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation

Younger people are much more willing to give up elections if services can be guaranteed… They don’t believe any political party can… improve their socioeconomic circumstances… Mikhail Moosa, Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation