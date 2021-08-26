Streaming issues? Report here
Train Travel in South Africa
South African Airways plans to take flight on 23rd of September
The Cannabis Master Plan in Parliament
Will a 19 year old girl become the youngest person to fly around the world alone?
Update with WC COO Saadiq Kariem
The JSC has found that Judge John Hlophe must face impeachment
Ann Cleeves
Latest Local
Forget ownership, forget renting...the subscription economy is the future Lester Kiewit speaks to Jonathan Hurvitz, CEO of the Teljoy Group about the rapid growth of the subscription economy in SA 26 August 2021 3:17 PM
Hlophe's fate now in hands of National Assembly after JSC pushes for impeachment Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Zikhona Ndlebe from the Judges Matter project about the JSC resolution on judge Hlophe's... 26 August 2021 1:46 PM
Rough seas, strong wind, and a lot of rain coming – SA Weather Service Mandy Wiener interviews South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen. 26 August 2021 12:22 PM
View all Local
ANC could resort to crowdfunding for money to pay salaries as staff down tools Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka and political analyst Xolani Dube about unpaid AN... 26 August 2021 3:09 PM
South Africans would support a dictatorship, if it can provide jobs – survey Lester Kiewit interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation. 26 August 2021 10:28 AM
Interim CEO defends SAA decision to fly before Takatso due diligence completed Bruce Whitfield talks to Acting CEO Thomas Kgokolo about SAA's plans after the announcement it will resume flights in September. 25 August 2021 8:42 PM
View all Politics
Save money by reducing your geyser’s consumption of electricity Pippa Hudson interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department at Stellenbosch University. 26 August 2021 3:15 PM
Emirates returns to skies in SA, opens flights to over 120 destinations globally Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Emirates regional manager Afzal Parambil about resuming flights to SA and international... 26 August 2021 12:37 PM
Can a 'Kids MBA' teach our children to create and run businesses? Lester Kiewit interviews Mopho Mutavhatsindi, CEO at Muthelo College. 26 August 2021 11:45 AM
View all Business
Can you help? How to become a vaccine volunteer… Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Simon Strachan, a doctor at Business 4 South Africa. 26 August 2021 2:26 PM
'If I was vaccinated, I wouldn't have gone through my traumatic hospital ordeal' Covid-19 survivor Robin Wainwright shares his hospitalisation story with Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto and encourages people to ge... 26 August 2021 10:57 AM
SAA to take off again in September, but is it really good news? asks Guy Leitch 'It's a mess as far as I'm concerned.' The Money Show interviews Guy Leitch, Managing Editor of SA Flyer Magazine. 25 August 2021 7:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
View all Sport
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
Charlie Watts was the rock of the Rolling Stones – Paul McCartney Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 August 2021 8:24 AM
View all Entertainment
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
Taliban surrounds National Resistance Front of Afghanistan – start of civil war? Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 24 August 2021 9:47 AM
What intimacy coords do and why sexual predators still lurk in SA film industry Safe Sets' Sara Blecher provides insight into the role of intimacy coordinators and the situation in SA, on Weekend Breakfast. 22 August 2021 1:08 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Nissan’s new compact SUV – the Magnite Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena who recently drove the Nissan Magnite. 25 August 2021 2:03 PM
Feeling down about South Africa? Imtiaz Sooliman will inspire and lift you up Refilwe Moloto interviews Gift of the Givers founder and Director Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. 25 August 2021 10:57 AM
I’m outraged at government ineptitude and corruption - Edward Kieswetter (Sars) Refilwe Moloto interviews South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 25 August 2021 9:54 AM
View all Opinion
South Africans would support a dictatorship, if it can provide jobs – survey

26 August 2021 10:28 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Elections
Democracy
Voter apathy
Institute for Justice and Reconciliation
SA Reconciliation Barometer
youth voter apathy
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
Mikhail Moosa

Lester Kiewit interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.

  • Most South Africans do not trust the government or the opposition parties

  • They would support the abolishment of democracy if the non-elected government can create jobs, and provide security

Roman emperor Augustus, an effective but authoritarian ruler. © davspanic/123rf.com

Only about 25% of South Africans trust in the government or opposition parties, a new Afrobarometer survey shows.

The survey took place in May and June before the unrest in parts of Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng.

About 66% of those surveyed said they would give up elections if a non-elected government could provide jobs, security, housing, and better services.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Mikhail Moosa, Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (scroll up to listen).

A lot of these findings will not surprise a lot of people… Over the last decade, public confidence in a range of institutions has declined precipitously…

Mikhail Moosa, Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation

More and more people are not registered to vote. Voter turnout is decreasing. When people lose trust in the ANC, instead of going to opposition parties, they’d rather just not participate at all…

Mikhail Moosa, Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation

More and more opposition parties are leaning into their own constituencies rather than trying to speak to everyone… a symptom of the ANC’S dominance… Very few people trust opposition parties…

Mikhail Moosa, Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation

Younger people are much more willing to give up elections if services can be guaranteed… They don’t believe any political party can… improve their socioeconomic circumstances…

Mikhail Moosa, Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation

As we’ve seen in Zambia recently, when young people do turn out… change can happen…

Mikhail Moosa, Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation



