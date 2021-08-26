South Africans would support a dictatorship, if it can provide jobs – survey
-
Most South Africans do not trust the government or the opposition parties
-
They would support the abolishment of democracy if the non-elected government can create jobs, and provide security
Only about 25% of South Africans trust in the government or opposition parties, a new Afrobarometer survey shows.
The survey took place in May and June before the unrest in parts of Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng.
About 66% of those surveyed said they would give up elections if a non-elected government could provide jobs, security, housing, and better services.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Mikhail Moosa, Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (scroll up to listen).
A lot of these findings will not surprise a lot of people… Over the last decade, public confidence in a range of institutions has declined precipitously…Mikhail Moosa, Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation
More and more people are not registered to vote. Voter turnout is decreasing. When people lose trust in the ANC, instead of going to opposition parties, they’d rather just not participate at all…Mikhail Moosa, Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation
More and more opposition parties are leaning into their own constituencies rather than trying to speak to everyone… a symptom of the ANC’S dominance… Very few people trust opposition parties…Mikhail Moosa, Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation
Younger people are much more willing to give up elections if services can be guaranteed… They don’t believe any political party can… improve their socioeconomic circumstances…Mikhail Moosa, Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation
As we’ve seen in Zambia recently, when young people do turn out… change can happen…Mikhail Moosa, Project Leader for the SA Reconciliation Barometer - Institute for Justice and Reconciliation
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_133636377_bronze-sculpture-of-emperor-augustus-of-rome-on-the-imperial-forum-walk.html?vti=lsxlplww8xdq7vfnfy-1-2
More from Local
Forget ownership, forget renting...the subscription economy is the future
Lester Kiewit speaks to Jonathan Hurvitz, CEO of the Teljoy Group about the rapid growth of the subscription economy in SARead More
Hlophe's fate now in hands of National Assembly after JSC pushes for impeachment
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Zikhona Ndlebe from the Judges Matter project about the JSC resolution on judge Hlophe's fate.Read More
Rough seas, strong wind, and a lot of rain coming – SA Weather Service
Mandy Wiener interviews South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen.Read More
'If I was vaccinated, I wouldn't have gone through my traumatic hospital ordeal'
Covid-19 survivor Robin Wainwright shares his hospitalisation story with Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto and encourages people to get vaccinated.Read More
Interim CEO defends SAA decision to fly before Takatso due diligence completed
Bruce Whitfield talks to Acting CEO Thomas Kgokolo about SAA's plans after the announcement it will resume flights in September.Read More
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial
Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games.Read More
SAA to take off again in September, but is it really good news? asks Guy Leitch
'It's a mess as far as I'm concerned.' The Money Show interviews Guy Leitch, Managing Editor of SA Flyer Magazine.Read More
If the people won't come to the vaccine, take the vaccine to the people
John Maytham gets a vaccination drive update from the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre's Mia Malan.Read More
How your PIN can be obtained by criminals in under 5 minutes #ConsumerTalk
Pippa Hudson is joined by consumer journalist Wendy Knowler every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa on Cape TalkRead More
More from Business
Save money by reducing your geyser’s consumption of electricity
Pippa Hudson interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department at Stellenbosch University.Read More
Emirates returns to skies in SA, opens flights to over 120 destinations globally
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Emirates regional manager Afzal Parambil about resuming flights to SA and international travel restrictions.Read More
Can a 'Kids MBA' teach our children to create and run businesses?
Lester Kiewit interviews Mopho Mutavhatsindi, CEO at Muthelo College.Read More
Takealot sued by small delivery franchisee accusing it of 'corporate bullying'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Georgina Crouth (Daily Maverick) to explain how this all came about and to unpack the court case.Read More
Interim CEO defends SAA decision to fly before Takatso due diligence completed
Bruce Whitfield talks to Acting CEO Thomas Kgokolo about SAA's plans after the announcement it will resume flights in September.Read More
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial
Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games.Read More
SAA to take off again in September, but is it really good news? asks Guy Leitch
'It's a mess as far as I'm concerned.' The Money Show interviews Guy Leitch, Managing Editor of SA Flyer Magazine.Read More
Toy fads are getting bigger but shorter
Bigger thanks to global media, shorter because they get so much exposureRead More
'Unexpectedly larger economy sends very positive signal about economic activity'
The South African economy is 11% larger in 2020 than previously estimated. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stats SA's Joe de Beer.Read More
More from Politics
ANC could resort to crowdfunding for money to pay salaries as staff down tools
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka and political analyst Xolani Dube about unpaid ANC salaries.Read More
Interim CEO defends SAA decision to fly before Takatso due diligence completed
Bruce Whitfield talks to Acting CEO Thomas Kgokolo about SAA's plans after the announcement it will resume flights in September.Read More
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial
Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games.Read More
High Court judges are biased – Dali Mpofu (on behalf of Ace Magashule)
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis.Read More
Babita Deokaran murder is why SA needs laws to protect whistleblowers - Wiener
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to broadcaster and investigative reporter Mandy Wiener about the assassination of Babita Deokaran.Read More
JZ's appeal for help with legal fees 'speaks to a level of pure desperation'
Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the Jacob Zuma Foundation's appeal for donations.Read More
SA's new unemployment rate record: 'It's a moral, political and social tragedy'
Fixing the crisis of unemployment (now at 34,4%): The Money Show interviews economists Dr Thabi Leoka and Peter Worthington (Absa)Read More
South Africans, give us money to help pay his legal fees – Jacob Zuma Foundation
Mandy Wiener interviews Jacob Zuma Foundation Spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi.Read More
Hill-Lewis wants to change perception that DA-run Cape Town is uncaring
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis about his plans for the City of Cape Town.Read More
More from Elections
'ANC – driven by perceptions of Ramaphosa – may do better in local elections'
Lester Kiewit interviews independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz.Read More
'Postponing elections to 2022 a setback for small parties like Good, Al Jama-ah'
Refilwe Moloto interviews independent elections analyst Wayne Sussman.Read More
IEC holds 40 by-elections in 25 municipalities on Wednesday
"We do not expect significant disruptions," says Masego Shiburi (Independent Electoral Commission).Read More
Crisis in the DA: 'Let’s see what happens on the Flats and Northern Suburbs'
The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape is in crisis. Lester Kiewit interviews politics journalist Jan-Jan Joubert.Read More
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'
"Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council.Read More
Coloured, white Afrikaans communities are turning against the DA – analyst
"We’re going to have a very spicy local government election in the Western Cape in October," says election analyst Dawie Scholtz.Read More
We are reconsidering our alliance with the ANC – SACP
"We call upon the Zondo Commission to ensure that everybody called to appear is held to account," says Alex Mashilo (SACP).Read More
Mmusi Maimane building a movement of independent candidates to contest election
The ANC, DA and EFF should be shaking in their boots. Lester Kiewit interviews One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane.Read More
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election
"Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report.Read More