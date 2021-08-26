Emirates returns to skies in SA, opens flights to over 120 destinations globally
- Emirates has resumed operations in SA this month with 14 weekly flights
- The airline plans to operate more international flights even though demand has not increased
- Regional manager Afzal Parambil says Emirates is connecting Saffers to new destinations as the country remains on some travel red lists
Emirates has resumed flights to South Africa starting with 14 weekly flights to the country.
Those travelling out of South Africa can connect to destinations in Europe, Middle East, West Asia and the United States.
However, many countries still have South Africa on their travel ban lists.
RELATED: Cape Town family struggled to prove vaccination status for international travel
Emirates regional manager Afzal Parambil says the airline is flying to more than 120 destinations globally.
He says this will help South African travellers connect to new destinations with eased travel restrictions.
"South Africans are finding new destinations to go to... and our job is to make sure we provide them with the connectivity to those destinations.Afzal Parambil, Regional Manager for Southern Africa - Emirates Group
We are celebrating our return to the skies in South Africa. We started with 14 weekly flights into South Africa. That's the beginning.Afzal Parambil, Regional Manager for Southern Africa - Emirates Group
From an Emirates perspective, also opened up almost 120 destinations which is close to 90% of pre-pandemic levels.Afzal Parambil, Regional Manager for Southern Africa - Emirates Group
I don't believe the airline industry can do much about influencing government decisions, especially when it comes to health and safety.Afzal Parambil, Regional Manager for Southern Africa - Emirates Group
More and more countries are opening up borders... but obviously they are asking for restrictions, and they are asking for documentation to prove vaccination, they want a streamlined process to accept these passengers.Afzal Parambil, Regional Manager for Southern Africa - Emirates Group
So we are in contact with different government authorities to work closely to streamline the process but in the end, it is up to the government to decide who they want to open the border to or not.Afzal Parambil, Regional Manager for Southern Africa - Emirates Group
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_121593992_teenage-girl-looking-at-plane-window-during-flight-young-passenger-travelling-by-airplane-by-first-t.html
More from Business
Save money by reducing your geyser’s consumption of electricity
Pippa Hudson interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department at Stellenbosch University.Read More
Can a 'Kids MBA' teach our children to create and run businesses?
Lester Kiewit interviews Mopho Mutavhatsindi, CEO at Muthelo College.Read More
South Africans would support a dictatorship, if it can provide jobs – survey
Lester Kiewit interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.Read More
Takealot sued by small delivery franchisee accusing it of 'corporate bullying'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Georgina Crouth (Daily Maverick) to explain how this all came about and to unpack the court case.Read More
Interim CEO defends SAA decision to fly before Takatso due diligence completed
Bruce Whitfield talks to Acting CEO Thomas Kgokolo about SAA's plans after the announcement it will resume flights in September.Read More
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial
Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games.Read More
SAA to take off again in September, but is it really good news? asks Guy Leitch
'It's a mess as far as I'm concerned.' The Money Show interviews Guy Leitch, Managing Editor of SA Flyer Magazine.Read More
Toy fads are getting bigger but shorter
Bigger thanks to global media, shorter because they get so much exposureRead More
'Unexpectedly larger economy sends very positive signal about economic activity'
The South African economy is 11% larger in 2020 than previously estimated. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stats SA's Joe de Beer.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Forget ownership, forget renting...the subscription economy is the future
Lester Kiewit speaks to Jonathan Hurvitz, CEO of the Teljoy Group about the rapid growth of the subscription economy in SARead More
Save money by reducing your geyser’s consumption of electricity
Pippa Hudson interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department at Stellenbosch University.Read More
Can you help? How to become a vaccine volunteer…
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Simon Strachan, a doctor at Business 4 South Africa.Read More
Rough seas, strong wind, and a lot of rain coming – SA Weather Service
Mandy Wiener interviews South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen.Read More
Can a 'Kids MBA' teach our children to create and run businesses?
Lester Kiewit interviews Mopho Mutavhatsindi, CEO at Muthelo College.Read More
'If I was vaccinated, I wouldn't have gone through my traumatic hospital ordeal'
Covid-19 survivor Robin Wainwright shares his hospitalisation story with Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto and encourages people to get vaccinated.Read More
SAA to take off again in September, but is it really good news? asks Guy Leitch
'It's a mess as far as I'm concerned.' The Money Show interviews Guy Leitch, Managing Editor of SA Flyer Magazine.Read More
How your PIN can be obtained by criminals in under 5 minutes #ConsumerTalk
Pippa Hudson is joined by consumer journalist Wendy Knowler every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa on Cape TalkRead More
Cape Town Marathon becomes candidate to join big league of World Marathon Majors
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Olympic medallist Elana Meyer about the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.Read More