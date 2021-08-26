Emirates returns to skies in SA, opens flights to over 120 destinations globally





Emirates has resumed operations in SA this month with 14 weekly flights

The airline plans to operate more international flights even though demand has not increased

Regional manager Afzal Parambil says Emirates is connecting Saffers to new destinations as the country remains on some travel red lists

Picture: @emirates/Twitter

Emirates has resumed flights to South Africa starting with 14 weekly flights to the country.

Those travelling out of South Africa can connect to destinations in Europe, Middle East, West Asia and the United States.

However, many countries still have South Africa on their travel ban lists.

Emirates regional manager Afzal Parambil says the airline is flying to more than 120 destinations globally.

He says this will help South African travellers connect to new destinations with eased travel restrictions.

"South Africans are finding new destinations to go to... and our job is to make sure we provide them with the connectivity to those destinations. Afzal Parambil, Regional Manager for Southern Africa - Emirates Group

We are celebrating our return to the skies in South Africa. We started with 14 weekly flights into South Africa. That's the beginning. Afzal Parambil, Regional Manager for Southern Africa - Emirates Group

From an Emirates perspective, also opened up almost 120 destinations which is close to 90% of pre-pandemic levels. Afzal Parambil, Regional Manager for Southern Africa - Emirates Group

I don't believe the airline industry can do much about influencing government decisions, especially when it comes to health and safety. Afzal Parambil, Regional Manager for Southern Africa - Emirates Group

More and more countries are opening up borders... but obviously they are asking for restrictions, and they are asking for documentation to prove vaccination, they want a streamlined process to accept these passengers. Afzal Parambil, Regional Manager for Southern Africa - Emirates Group