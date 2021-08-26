Can a 'Kids MBA' teach our children to create and run businesses?
South Africa’s unemployment rate (34.4%) is the stuff of nightmares; joblessness among its youth (74%) too common to fathom.
Schools do not teach our kids to run a business.
Could a “Kids MBA” teach children how to create and administer businesses, and other entrepreneurial skills?
Lester Kiewit interviewed Mopho Mutavhatsindi, CEO at Muthelo College (scroll up to listen for more detail).
