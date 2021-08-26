Rough seas, strong wind, and a lot of rain coming – SA Weather Service





An intense cold front is about to make landfall and the South African Weather Service (SAWS) expects heavy rainfall.

It expects about 30mm of rain to fall, starting on Thursday afternoon.

© Anna Nikonorova/123rf.com

The rain will continue on Friday and Saturday, only clearing up on Sunday.

It expects a maximum temperature of 13C on Friday and a maximum of 12C on Saturday.

There will be clear skies on Sunday, but it will remain very cold with a maximum expected temperature of 14C.

