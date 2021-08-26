Rough seas, strong wind, and a lot of rain coming – SA Weather Service
An intense cold front is about to make landfall and the South African Weather Service (SAWS) expects heavy rainfall.
It expects about 30mm of rain to fall, starting on Thursday afternoon.
The rain will continue on Friday and Saturday, only clearing up on Sunday.
It expects a maximum temperature of 13C on Friday and a maximum of 12C on Saturday.
There will be clear skies on Sunday, but it will remain very cold with a maximum expected temperature of 14C.
Mandy Wiener interviewed SAWS forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen (scroll up to listen).
We were hoping summer was here… We’ve got a cold front just about to make landfall in the Western Cape, bringing with it rough seas, strong wind, and a lot of rain… We’ve even got some snow…Elizabeth Viljoen, forecaster - South African Weather Service
