Hlophe's fate now in hands of National Assembly after JSC pushes for impeachment
- The JSC has decided that Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe should face an impeachment vote in Parliament
- Hlophe will have to provide reasons why the president should not suspend him pending the Parliamentary process
- The JSC resolved to uphold the report and recommendations of the Judicial Conduct Tribunal which found Hlophe guilty of misconduct
- The Judges Matter project says Hlophe doesn't have the ability to appeal the JSC’s impeachment recommendation
Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe could become the first judge to be removed from office since the advent of South Africa's democracy after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) decided that he should face impeachment.
The JSC has endorsed the recommendations of the Judicial Conduct Tribunal report that found Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct for trying to influence two Constitutional Court justices.
The JSC resolved to uphold the report and recommendations of the tribunal at a meeting held on Wednesday.
Judges Matter advocacy officer Zikhona Ndlebe says Hlophe's impeachment fate will now be the subject of a vote in the National Assembly.
Meanwhile, he's expected to submit reasons why he should not be suspended pending the parliamentary process.
His fate will be in the hands of the National Assembly, whether it decides to vote for his impeachment or not.Zikhona Ndlebe, Research and Advocacy Officer - Judges Matter
It could have gone either way but we are very pleased that the matter is going to be finally put to bed... it has been 13 years.Zikhona Ndlebe, Research and Advocacy Officer - Judges Matter
From where we are standing, there is no loophole that would lead judge president Hlophe to go to the courts. There is no appeal process that's available to him at this point.Zikhona Ndlebe, Research and Advocacy Officer - Judges Matter
The only possibility would be a review on an irregularity in the manner in which the JSC came to the decision to adopt the tribunal report.Zikhona Ndlebe, Research and Advocacy Officer - Judges Matter
