ANC could resort to crowdfunding for money to pay salaries as staff down tools





ANC staff have downed tools from Thursday over unpaid salaries

The party has failed to pay its workers for July and August

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says the treasurer-general is considering crowdfunding to raise money for salaries

Meanwhile, political analyst Xolani Dube says the chickens have come home to roost for the governing party

An ANC supporter waves the party's flag in Durban as the organisation prepares to celebrate its 107th-anniversary. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter.

The African National Congress (ANC) has closed its offices on Thursday as workers down tools over unpaid salaries.

Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka says ANC staffers have reached a "breaking point" over the ANC's ongoing financial problems.

The governing party has not paid salaries for July and August.

The salary issue has been dragging on for some time now with the party struggling to meet its financial obligations. Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Workers have to go without being paid for July and August and many of them have complained saying they have financial obligations, they have bonds to pay, children to pay for at school, and other living expenses. Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says the party's treasurer-general will consider crowdfunding to raise money for outstanding salary payments.

Mabe says the ANC will do everything it can to resolve its cash-flow problems.

We ourselves as the leadership of the ANC will continue to make sure that we steer the ship and do everything to make sure that the ANC can still discharge its responsibilities on the ground. Pule Mabe - ANC spokesperson

Pule Mabe also says that the party's treasurer-general is looking at various models of mobilising resources, including crowdfunding. Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Meanwhile, political analyst Xolani Dube says he doesn't feel sorry for ANC staffers who have previously been "protecting rot within the ANC".

Dube says the ANC is incapable of governing a country if it cannot govern itself.

I think South Africans need to celebrate this... I don't think we need to be that sympathetic. We need to say chickens are coming back home to roost. Xolani Dube, Political Analyst - Xubera Institute For Research And Development