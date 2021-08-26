US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby
- Spencer Elden is suing the Nirvana and Cobain's estate for $2.5 million
- The American model claims an image of him as a baby used on the band's Nevermind album cover amounts to child pornography
Remember back in the early 90's when hot rock property Nirvana were all the rage?
The US band, formed by the later Kurt Cobain, enjoyed enormous success following the release of their first major-label album, Nevermind in 1991.
Remember? That was the one with the naked baby swimming underwater towards an American dollar bill?
Well now that baby is 30, and he's not happy.
Spencer Elden is suing the band and Cobain's estate for $2.5 million, claiming that the image amounts to child pornography.
He says they trafficked his image for profit.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
He says his identity and legal name are forever tied to commercial sexual exploitation that he experienced as a minor.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
The lawsuit states the image of Elden on the album cover is 'sexually graphic' and that it 'makes Spencer Elden resemble a sex worker grabbing a dollar bill'.
30 years later, to think that he was exploited, it's ridiculous.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
Elden also claims his parents never signed a release for the image to be used, and alleges that the band promised to cover his genital area with a sticker.
The law suit states the Elden has suffered "lifelong damages" as a result of the album cover, amounting to "extreme and permanent emotional distress" and "interference with his normal development and educational progress".
The naked baby of Nirvana's 1991 album, "Nevermind," is now 30 and suing former band members and Kurt Cobain's estate. https://t.co/C2sfZAeXkV— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 25, 2021
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo
Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'.Read More
