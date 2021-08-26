US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
Train Travel in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rohan Vos
Today at 16:05
South African Airways plans to take flight on 23rd of September
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 16:20
The Cannabis Master Plan in Parliament
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luke Daniel
Today at 16:55
Will a 19 year old girl become the youngest person to fly around the world alone?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amanda Kandawire-Khoza - Commercial Pilot
Today at 17:05
Update with WC COO Saadiq Kariem
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 17:20
The JSC has found that Judge John Hlophe must face impeachment
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:45
Ann Cleeves
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ann Cleeves
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Forget ownership, forget renting...the subscription economy is the future Lester Kiewit speaks to Jonathan Hurvitz, CEO of the Teljoy Group about the rapid growth of the subscription economy in SA 26 August 2021 3:17 PM
Hlophe's fate now in hands of National Assembly after JSC pushes for impeachment Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Zikhona Ndlebe from the Judges Matter project about the JSC resolution on judge Hlophe's... 26 August 2021 1:46 PM
Rough seas, strong wind, and a lot of rain coming – SA Weather Service Mandy Wiener interviews South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen. 26 August 2021 12:22 PM
ANC could resort to crowdfunding for money to pay salaries as staff down tools Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka and political analyst Xolani Dube about unpaid AN... 26 August 2021 3:09 PM
South Africans would support a dictatorship, if it can provide jobs – survey Lester Kiewit interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation. 26 August 2021 10:28 AM
Interim CEO defends SAA decision to fly before Takatso due diligence completed Bruce Whitfield talks to Acting CEO Thomas Kgokolo about SAA's plans after the announcement it will resume flights in September. 25 August 2021 8:42 PM
Save money by reducing your geyser’s consumption of electricity Pippa Hudson interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department at Stellenbosch University. 26 August 2021 3:15 PM
Emirates returns to skies in SA, opens flights to over 120 destinations globally Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Emirates regional manager Afzal Parambil about resuming flights to SA and international... 26 August 2021 12:37 PM
Can a 'Kids MBA' teach our children to create and run businesses? Lester Kiewit interviews Mopho Mutavhatsindi, CEO at Muthelo College. 26 August 2021 11:45 AM
Can you help? How to become a vaccine volunteer… Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Simon Strachan, a doctor at Business 4 South Africa. 26 August 2021 2:26 PM
'If I was vaccinated, I wouldn't have gone through my traumatic hospital ordeal' Covid-19 survivor Robin Wainwright shares his hospitalisation story with Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto and encourages people to ge... 26 August 2021 10:57 AM
SAA to take off again in September, but is it really good news? asks Guy Leitch 'It's a mess as far as I'm concerned.' The Money Show interviews Guy Leitch, Managing Editor of SA Flyer Magazine. 25 August 2021 7:32 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
Charlie Watts was the rock of the Rolling Stones – Paul McCartney Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 August 2021 8:24 AM
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
Taliban surrounds National Resistance Front of Afghanistan – start of civil war? Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 24 August 2021 9:47 AM
What intimacy coords do and why sexual predators still lurk in SA film industry Safe Sets' Sara Blecher provides insight into the role of intimacy coordinators and the situation in SA, on Weekend Breakfast. 22 August 2021 1:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Nissan’s new compact SUV – the Magnite Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena who recently drove the Nissan Magnite. 25 August 2021 2:03 PM
Feeling down about South Africa? Imtiaz Sooliman will inspire and lift you up Refilwe Moloto interviews Gift of the Givers founder and Director Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. 25 August 2021 10:57 AM
I’m outraged at government ineptitude and corruption - Edward Kieswetter (Sars) Refilwe Moloto interviews South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 25 August 2021 9:54 AM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby

26 August 2021 2:42 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Kurt Cobain
album
nirvana
Nirvana's "Nevermind" album

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

- Spencer Elden is suing the Nirvana and Cobain's estate for $2.5 million

- The American model claims an image of him as a baby used on the band's Nevermind album cover amounts to child pornography

Copyright : gioiak2 / 123rf

Remember back in the early 90's when hot rock property Nirvana were all the rage?

The US band, formed by the later Kurt Cobain, enjoyed enormous success following the release of their first major-label album, Nevermind in 1991.

Remember? That was the one with the naked baby swimming underwater towards an American dollar bill?

Well now that baby is 30, and he's not happy.

Spencer Elden is suing the band and Cobain's estate for $2.5 million, claiming that the image amounts to child pornography.

He says they trafficked his image for profit.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

He says his identity and legal name are forever tied to commercial sexual exploitation that he experienced as a minor.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

The lawsuit states the image of Elden on the album cover is 'sexually graphic' and that it 'makes Spencer Elden resemble a sex worker grabbing a dollar bill'.

30 years later, to think that he was exploited, it's ridiculous.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Elden also claims his parents never signed a release for the image to be used, and alleges that the band promised to cover his genital area with a sticker.

The law suit states the Elden has suffered "lifelong damages" as a result of the album cover, amounting to "extreme and permanent emotional distress" and "interference with his normal development and educational progress".




