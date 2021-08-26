Can you help? How to become a vaccine volunteer…
Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.
There are a number of opportunities for people who feel moved to give their time and effort to assist in South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout.
Business 4 South Africa (B4SA) is encouraging South Africans to become vaccine volunteers.
There are openings for healthcare professionals, but also for anybody who can help with, for example, administrative tasks or even giving pep talks or assisting in queues.
If you’re interested in becoming a vaccine volunteer, send an email to kerrylmatthews@gmail.com.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Dr Simon Strachan, a doctor at B4SA (scroll up to listen to the audio for more detail).
We had a massive response from doctors, physios, chiropractors… We have many on our volunteer database who are vaccinators, but the real need is for people who can help in the queue…Dr Simon Strachan, doctor - Business 4 South Africa
We’re getting between 60 and 80 volunteers every single day. The response has been fantastic!Dr Simon Strachan, doctor - Business 4 South Africa
If you need volunteers, please get hold of us…Dr Simon Strachan, doctor - Business 4 South Africa
If you want to be a vaccinator, it needs to be in your scope of practice, but there’s no training required for the other jobs… When you register, you’re able to designate in what capacity you want to volunteer. You can say exactly how many days, how many hours…Dr Simon Strachan, doctor - Business 4 South Africa
We try to ensure that everybody who is volunteering has been vaccinated…Dr Simon Strachan, doctor - Business 4 South Africa
I really believe that if we can spread the news about how efficiently these sites are run [it would help the vaccine-hesitant take the leap] …Dr Simon Strachan, doctor - Business 4 South Africa
