Forget ownership, forget renting...the subscription economy is the future
- For many South Africans the opportunity to rent rather than buy outright offers flexibility and affordability
- Millions of us are opting to sign up for subscription services such as Apple Music, Showmax and The Daily Dish
More and more consumers are choosing to move away from ownership and even renting in favour of subscriptions.
That's according to local firm Teljoy which provides month-to-month contracts for household appliances, furniture, and electronics.
CEO Jonathan Hurvitz says people are paying for consumption over appliances and assets.
We speak less about rental these days and more about subscription and it's across all categories.Jonathan Hurvitz, CEO - Teljoy Group
It's where the entire economy is moving.Jonathan Hurvitz, CEO - Teljoy Group
Hurvitz spoke to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about the booming rental and subscription economy of Thursday's Morning Review - click above to listen to the podcast.
RELATED: Rent-a-toaster? Pandemic provides boost to goods rental economy
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/yubCnXAA3H8
