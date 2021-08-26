Save money by reducing your geyser’s consumption of electricity





Your geyser almost certainly uses more electricity than any other device in your home.

It typically consumes about 30% of the household total.

Pippa Hudson interviewed Professor Thinus Booysen of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department at Stellenbosch University, who has been doing research into the electricity consumption of geysers (scroll up to listen).

© magneticmcc/123rf.com

Booysen looked into the four most common strategies for using less electricity:

Turning it on and off

Lowering the set water temperature

Reducing the volume of hot water used

Installing thermal insulation

Click here you want to run simulations on possible savings.