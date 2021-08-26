Save money by reducing your geyser’s consumption of electricity
Your geyser almost certainly uses more electricity than any other device in your home.
It typically consumes about 30% of the household total.
Pippa Hudson interviewed Professor Thinus Booysen of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department at Stellenbosch University, who has been doing research into the electricity consumption of geysers (scroll up to listen).
Booysen looked into the four most common strategies for using less electricity:
-
Turning it on and off
-
Lowering the set water temperature
-
Reducing the volume of hot water used
-
Installing thermal insulation
Click here you want to run simulations on possible savings.
