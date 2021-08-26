Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Train Travel in South Africa
South African Airways plans to take flight on 23rd of September
The Cannabis Master Plan in Parliament
Will a 19 year old girl become the youngest person to fly around the world alone?
Update with WC COO Saadiq Kariem
The JSC has found that Judge John Hlophe must face impeachment
Ann Cleeves
Save money by reducing your geyser's consumption of electricity

by Kabous le Roux
Pippa Hudson interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department at Stellenbosch University.

Your geyser almost certainly uses more electricity than any other device in your home.

It typically consumes about 30% of the household total.

Pippa Hudson interviewed Professor Thinus Booysen of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department at Stellenbosch University, who has been doing research into the electricity consumption of geysers (scroll up to listen).

© magneticmcc/123rf.com

Booysen looked into the four most common strategies for using less electricity:

  • Turning it on and off

  • Lowering the set water temperature

  • Reducing the volume of hot water used

  • Installing thermal insulation

Click here you want to run simulations on possible savings.




