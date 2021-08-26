'Dangerous' feminist activity needed to dismantle global 'Female Fear Factory'
She's one of the country's leading academic minds and feminists and currently holds the post of Research Chair in African Feminist Imagination at Nelson Mandela University.
In her latest book, Professor Pumla Dineo Gqola expands on a phenomenon first explored in her 2016 Sunday Times Alan Paton Award winner, ‘Rape: A South African Nightmare’ - that of the Female Fear Factory.
She joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King recently to talk about her sixth book - listen to the full interview by clicking above:
This book comes from a chapter in Rape: A South African Nightmare I was trying to explain the way in which fear is an important part of creating rape culture.Professor Pumla Dineo Gqola, Author - Female Fear Factory
I coined Female Fear Factory to talk about the way that fear is constantly created in various ways.Professor Pumla Dineo Gqola, Author - Female Fear Factory
In this 'sibling' to the Alan Paton award-winning 'Rape: A South African Nightmare', Gqola takes the definition of the female fear factory beyond only rape and rape culture.
...the ways in which patriarchy needs fear in a sustained way...I began to think about the places where female fear is createdProfessor Pumla Dineo Gqola, Author - Female Fear Factory
And not just in South Africa, I look for illustrations across the globe...it's a global phenomenon.Professor Pumla Dineo Gqola, Author - Female Fear Factory
