Agri Dept wants laws changed to unlock 'master plan' for R28bn dagga industry





The Department of Agriculture says legislative reform is needed to unlock the Cannabis Master Plan for SA

TheCannabis Master Plan aims to industrialise and commercialise cannabis for ecocomic growth

The department presented details of the plan to Parliament this week

Business Insider SA's Luke Daniel says current legislation is a major hurdle in realising the economic potential of the industry in South Africa

While South Africa legalised cannabis for personal use in 2018, there are still major stumbling blocks for the industrialisation and commercialisation of the plant.

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development is calling for amendments to current legislation to enable South Africa's cannabis industry to grow.

The department estimates that the cannabis industry is worth R28 billion in South Africa, and could create between 10,000 and 25,000 jobs across the sector.

Department officials have been formulating a Cannabis Master Plan aimed at developing a national strategy to commercialise the plant and attract foreign investment.

They gave a presentation on their plan to Parliament this week, reports Business Insider SA journalist Luke Daniel.

The plan includes the cultivation of hemp and cannabis products, with applications ranging from textiles and medicine to food and beverages.

The department says current legislation is a major obstacle standing in the way of maximising the industry and potential export opportunities.

Industrialisation and commercialisation may only be possible once the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act and the Medicines Act are adapted, specifically the provisions governing the cultivation, manufacture, distribution, import, and export of THC-containing medicines.

The cannabis master plan is basically a framework for the industrialisation and commercialisation of cannabis in South Africa. It's really looking to grow jobs, grow the economy alleviate poverty. Luke Daniel, Journalist - Business Insider South Africa

The biggest hurdle in the way of the cannabis master plan is its misalignment between two acts of legislation; the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act and the Medicines Act, which basically governs who can currently produce, cultivate, harvest, import, and export cannabis. Luke Daniel, Journalist - Business Insider South Africa

The cannabis master plan as it stands is really prioretising underdeveloped areas and traditional growers - so growers that are already growing illegally and outside of the legislation - they don't want them left out of the process. Luke Daniel, Journalist - Business Insider South Africa