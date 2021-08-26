Streaming issues? Report here
The story behind the CTICC's transformation into a hospital and vaccination site

26 August 2021 4:19 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Cticc
COVID-19
Hospital of Hope
Scan Display
Alex Hawes

Pippa Hudson speaks to Alex Hawes, co-founder of Scan Display about transforming the CTICC into a hospital and a vaccination site.
  • The CTICC was converted into an 863 bed Covid-19 field hospital in May 2020
  • Oxygen, electricity, internet, plumbing and and nurse calling was required to be installed for every patient
  • The CTICC has now also been transformed into a mass vaccination site
Young adults from the 18 to 14 cohort at the CTICC in Cape Town to get their COVID-19 vaccine shots. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, the exhibition and event industry was brought to a grinding halt.

Events company, Scan Display is one of many companies that found itself without any work for the foreseeable future.

A few months later, Scan Display was commissioned by the Western Cape Department of Health to transform four exhibition halls at the Cape Town International Convention Centre into recovery wards for a temporary hospital, which would become known as the 'Hospital of Hope'.

Co-founder of Scan Display, Alex Hawes says they took on the challenge to build a field hospital within four weeks, that could house 863 beds.

It was a helluva challenge....We delivered on time in a four week exercise. It was 860 beds, 1,5 km of walling, oxygen at every bed. It was actually a paperless hospital which is an amazing feat.

Alex Hawes - Co-founder of Scan Display

The project’s brief included , oxygen, electricity, Internet, nurse calling and plumbing for each of the 863 beds, an internet connection to create a paperless hospital and showers for staff and patients.

Hawes says having to install showers in the basement of the CTICC was a monumental task, which came with plenty of challenges.

The CTICC was never designed to take water out of the basement, other than normal storm water moving. So that was a challenge in itself, just enabling the showers. Hot water underground. And getting rid of the waste was an enormous challenge. A sheer plumbing challnge.

Alex Hawes - Co-founder of Scan Display

RELATED: [WATCH] Inside the CTICC Covid-19 field hospital

A year after building the 'Hospital of Hope', Scan Display also designed and transformed the vacant CTICC into a Covid-19 vaccination centre.

There was again, the same wonderful cooperation between the needs of the community, the health department and our capabilities. It was just a succession of team work. Everybody in the team felt positive, that they were contributing to a national cause.

Alex Hawes - Co-founder of Scan Display

Hawes says they remain positive and optimistic about the future of the conference and events industry in a post-Covid world.

We don't put a timeline on it. We're aware of the contagiousness of Covid. We're aware of the importance of vaccinations.

Alex Hawes - Co-founder of Scan Display

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview




