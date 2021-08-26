The story behind the CTICC's transformation into a hospital and vaccination site
- The CTICC was converted into an 863 bed Covid-19 field hospital in May 2020
- Oxygen, electricity, internet, plumbing and and nurse calling was required to be installed for every patient
- The CTICC has now also been transformed into a mass vaccination site
When the Covid-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, the exhibition and event industry was brought to a grinding halt.
Events company, Scan Display is one of many companies that found itself without any work for the foreseeable future.
A few months later, Scan Display was commissioned by the Western Cape Department of Health to transform four exhibition halls at the Cape Town International Convention Centre into recovery wards for a temporary hospital, which would become known as the 'Hospital of Hope'.
Co-founder of Scan Display, Alex Hawes says they took on the challenge to build a field hospital within four weeks, that could house 863 beds.
It was a helluva challenge....We delivered on time in a four week exercise. It was 860 beds, 1,5 km of walling, oxygen at every bed. It was actually a paperless hospital which is an amazing feat.Alex Hawes - Co-founder of Scan Display
The project’s brief included , oxygen, electricity, Internet, nurse calling and plumbing for each of the 863 beds, an internet connection to create a paperless hospital and showers for staff and patients.
Hawes says having to install showers in the basement of the CTICC was a monumental task, which came with plenty of challenges.
The CTICC was never designed to take water out of the basement, other than normal storm water moving. So that was a challenge in itself, just enabling the showers. Hot water underground. And getting rid of the waste was an enormous challenge. A sheer plumbing challnge.Alex Hawes - Co-founder of Scan Display
A year after building the 'Hospital of Hope', Scan Display also designed and transformed the vacant CTICC into a Covid-19 vaccination centre.
There was again, the same wonderful cooperation between the needs of the community, the health department and our capabilities. It was just a succession of team work. Everybody in the team felt positive, that they were contributing to a national cause.Alex Hawes - Co-founder of Scan Display
The @CTICC_Official Vaccination Centre of Hope will be one of the largest and most sophisticated vaccination sites in the country, leveraging the combined resources and capacity of both the public and private sector. pic.twitter.com/upWrPSdjzz— Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) July 6, 2021
Hawes says they remain positive and optimistic about the future of the conference and events industry in a post-Covid world.
We don't put a timeline on it. We're aware of the contagiousness of Covid. We're aware of the importance of vaccinations.Alex Hawes - Co-founder of Scan Display
