Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury

A growing debt burden means South Africa has a lot less money to spend on projects that might improve growth and help provide the social assistance that so many need, comments Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

National Treasury has been briefing Parliament this week on the state of the economy.

And while there's confidence in Operation Vulindlela to accelerate the implementation of needed structural reforms the country's debt levels remain a threat.

National Treasury, led by Deputy Minister Dr David Masondo, briefs Parliament Standing Committee on Appropriations on the implementation of the Economic Recovery Plan and Operation Vulindlela.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse, Deputy Director General for Economic Policy at National Treasury.

Dr Pieterse affirms that Treasury does have a plan to help kickstart our struggling economy, which can be expressed in two ways.

The one is of course the Budget, and that gives one a sense of macro-fiscal stance and what we intend to do from a fiscal policy perspective to support the economy. Dr Duncan Pieterse, Deputy Director General: Economic Policy - National Treasury

The second element of it is our participation, along with the Presidency, in Operation Vulindlela which is not really about macro-economic policy or about fiscal policy in particular, but is about the structural reforms and how we make sure that we deal with the underlying constraints to growth. Dr Duncan Pieterse, Deputy Director General: Economic Policy - National Treasury

Recent progress in terms of structural reforms include the announcements about the opening up of independent power generation and the corporatisation of Transnet's port authority.

And there's more to come via Operation Vulindlela, says Pieterse.

There are a few different points of emphasis... The one is on the supply of electricity that is stable... The other element relates to competitive and efficient freight transport... The other elements are also in the network industry - on the water side there are a few reforms, on the telecommunications side and then finally on the skills regime. Dr Duncan Pieterse, Deputy Director General: Economic Policy - National Treasury

Those are the focus areas which are essentially a subset of the government's Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan that have been prioritised by Operation Vulindlela for accelerated implementation. Dr Duncan Pieterse, Deputy Director General: Economic Policy - National Treasury

What is the role of the private sector in helping to slow down or halt South Africa's debt spiral?

Another important factor, outlined in Treasury's most recent budget, is the need to deal with government spending says Pieterse.

We've made proposals in the budget around what we need to do... in particular consumption spending, to help us bring the budget deficit under control. There certainly is a fiscal part to that. Dr Duncan Pieterse, Deputy Director General: Economic Policy - National Treasury

The other part of it is to say how do we get the private sector in particular, as well as our state-owned companies to invest more. One thing that is clear... is that the investment in our economy is not as high as it needs to be. Dr Duncan Pieterse, Deputy Director General: Economic Policy - National Treasury

Since the private sector is a major driver of investment, opening the way for it to invest is important he notes.

Here he cites the announcement on the energy licensing threshold as an encouraging example.

Whitfield raises the spectre of the wide distrust in government at this point.

I think the issue of trust is also a function of policy uncertainty.... A lot of the progress on the structural reform agenda will also help engender some of that trust to the extent that government can fulfill the commitments that they've made, and there has been good progress on that front recently. Dr Duncan Pieterse, Deputy Director General: Economic Policy - National Treasury

Listen to the interview with Dr Pieterse below: