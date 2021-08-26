Distell bounces back to pre-Covid revenues despite booze sale bans
The Distell Group's revenue has increased by 26,3% to R28,3 billion despite the lockdown bans on alcohol.
The alcohol producer (Savanna, Klipdrift...) posted its results for the year ended 30 June 2021, on Thursday.
"Both ciders and ready-to-drink beverages (RTDs) and spirits surpassed pre-Covid-19 revenue levels... The Group’s premium cider brand, Savanna, continued its momentum, with phenomenal revenue and market share growth that saw it pulling level with well-known premium beers."
In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, Distell Group CEO Richard Rushton notes that discussions with Dutch brewer Heineken are ongoing.
RELATED: Brewing giant Heineken going after majority stake in Distell (Savanna, Amarula)
He says the Group is delighted with the performance of the past year.
We saw strong domestic growth and then clearly our African businesses sustained the performance they delivered in the prior year pre-Covid as well into this financial year.Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell
Our international business also posted encouraging gains, particularly in premium spirits.Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell
Rushton says Distell has learned some lessons after four complete bans on alcohol sales in South Africa.
We took a position that we want to restore volume momentum as well as the financial performance that follows, to pre-Covid levels as quickly as possible.Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell
Some of the consumer trends also played to our portfolio.Richard Rushton, Group CEO - Distell
Distell paid R8 billion in excise duties in the reported year says Rushton.
He believes the double-digit increase in these duties is not sustainable, especially in view of the rise in the illicit trade in alcohol.
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show (skip to 1:38):
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2017/01/26/18/56/zanzibar-2011379_960_720.jpg
More from Business
Woolworths' profits surge: 'We're not going to concede an inch to competitors'
The Money Show interviews Roy Bagattini, Group CEO of Woolworths Holdings, about their performance over the past year.Read More
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24.Read More
Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy.Read More
Save money by reducing your geyser’s consumption of electricity
Pippa Hudson interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department at Stellenbosch University.Read More
Emirates returns to skies in SA, opens flights to over 120 destinations globally
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Emirates regional manager Afzal Parambil about resuming flights to SA and international travel restrictions.Read More
Can a 'Kids MBA' teach our children to create and run businesses?
Lester Kiewit interviews Mopho Mutavhatsindi, CEO at Muthelo College.Read More
South Africans would support a dictatorship, if it can provide jobs – survey
Lester Kiewit interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.Read More
Takealot sued by small delivery franchisee accusing it of 'corporate bullying'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Georgina Crouth (Daily Maverick) to explain how this all came about and to unpack the court case.Read More
Interim CEO defends SAA decision to fly before Takatso due diligence completed
Bruce Whitfield talks to Acting CEO Thomas Kgokolo about SAA's plans after the announcement it will resume flights in September.Read More