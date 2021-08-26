Government needs to realise that tourism is South Africa's greatest asset
- Wesgro Chairman Mike Spicer believes government needs to realise the important role the tourism sector can play in reviving the economy
- Lindiwe Sisulu was recently appointed as the new tourism minister by President Cyril Ramaphosa
- The South African tourism industry faces many challenges, which includes being on the U.K travel 'red list'
The official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape, Wesgro believes government must do better to promote the South African tourism sector as it's greatest asset.
Mike Spicer, chairman of Wesgro penned an opinion piece on the Daily Maverick website, talking about how necessary it is that President Cyril Ramaphosa and the new tourism minister, Lindiwe Sisulu to foreground tourism as a national asset.
Spicer says the Covid-19 pandemic has created an opportunity for government and stakeholders in the tourism industry to reposition South Africa as a top global destination for both business and pleasure.
Tourism is one of the ways of generating hard currency, employment, export earnings. It has so many multiples effects throughout the value chain, that it's just puzzling that we don't get the priority assigned to it that we should.Mike Spicer - Chairman of Wesgro
Spicer says if the tourism sector was giving priority status by government, it would be a major boost for the economy.
South Africa is still on the UK's travel 'red list', which according to Spicer continues to inhibit the revival of the sector during difficult times.
To restore the flow of international travelers, particularly in the Western Cape. We do depend, for a very high proportion of our tourism revenue from those....The U.K is such an important market.Mike Spicer - Chairman of Wesgro
RELATED: Lindiwe Sisulu's colossal task to revive the struggling tourism industry
The work from homers and digital nomads. there are opportunities through home affairs to make provision for people like that. All the authorities in the Western Cape are keen to promote that.Mike Spicer - Chairman of Wesgro
Cape Town is very much an attractive place for the millennial, the generation x-ers, who enjoy the lifestyle of work, play and stay. It just could become one of the major centres.Mike Spicer - Chairman of Wesgro
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : Kevin Brandt/EWN
More from Local
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24.Read More
The story behind the CTICC's transformation into a hospital and vaccination site
Pippa Hudson speaks to Alex Hawes, co-founder of Scan Display about transforming the CTICC into a hospital and a vaccination site.Read More
'Dangerous' feminist activity needed to dismantle global 'Female Fear Factory'
Sara-Jayne King sits down with Professor Pumla Dineo Gqola to talk about her latest book, Female Fear Factory.Read More
Forget ownership, forget renting...the subscription economy is the future
Lester Kiewit speaks to Jonathan Hurvitz, CEO of the Teljoy Group about the rapid growth of the subscription economy in SARead More
Hlophe's fate now in hands of National Assembly after JSC pushes for impeachment
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Zikhona Ndlebe from the Judges Matter project about the JSC resolution on judge Hlophe's fate.Read More
Rough seas, strong wind, and a lot of rain coming – SA Weather Service
Mandy Wiener interviews South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen.Read More
'If I was vaccinated, I wouldn't have gone through my traumatic hospital ordeal'
Covid-19 survivor Robin Wainwright shares his hospitalisation story with Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto and encourages people to get vaccinated.Read More
South Africans would support a dictatorship, if it can provide jobs – survey
Lester Kiewit interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.Read More
Interim CEO defends SAA decision to fly before Takatso due diligence completed
Bruce Whitfield talks to Acting CEO Thomas Kgokolo about SAA's plans after the announcement it will resume flights in September.Read More
More from Politics
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24.Read More
Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy.Read More
ANC could resort to crowdfunding for money to pay salaries as staff down tools
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka and political analyst Xolani Dube about unpaid ANC salaries.Read More
South Africans would support a dictatorship, if it can provide jobs – survey
Lester Kiewit interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.Read More
Interim CEO defends SAA decision to fly before Takatso due diligence completed
Bruce Whitfield talks to Acting CEO Thomas Kgokolo about SAA's plans after the announcement it will resume flights in September.Read More
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial
Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games.Read More
High Court judges are biased – Dali Mpofu (on behalf of Ace Magashule)
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis.Read More
Babita Deokaran murder is why SA needs laws to protect whistleblowers - Wiener
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to broadcaster and investigative reporter Mandy Wiener about the assassination of Babita Deokaran.Read More
JZ's appeal for help with legal fees 'speaks to a level of pure desperation'
Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the Jacob Zuma Foundation's appeal for donations.Read More