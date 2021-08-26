Government needs to realise that tourism is South Africa's greatest asset





Wesgro Chairman Mike Spicer believes government needs to realise the important role the tourism sector can play in reviving the economy

Lindiwe Sisulu was recently appointed as the new tourism minister by President Cyril Ramaphosa

The South African tourism industry faces many challenges, which includes being on the U.K travel 'red list'

Minister of Human Settlements, Water & Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu at an inter-ministerial briefing on 24 March 2020 detailing how government will respond ahead of and during the 21-day lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.

The official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape, Wesgro believes government must do better to promote the South African tourism sector as it's greatest asset.

Mike Spicer, chairman of Wesgro penned an opinion piece on the Daily Maverick website, talking about how necessary it is that President Cyril Ramaphosa and the new tourism minister, Lindiwe Sisulu to foreground tourism as a national asset.

Spicer says the Covid-19 pandemic has created an opportunity for government and stakeholders in the tourism industry to reposition South Africa as a top global destination for both business and pleasure.

Tourism is one of the ways of generating hard currency, employment, export earnings. It has so many multiples effects throughout the value chain, that it's just puzzling that we don't get the priority assigned to it that we should. Mike Spicer - Chairman of Wesgro

Spicer says if the tourism sector was giving priority status by government, it would be a major boost for the economy.

South Africa is still on the UK's travel 'red list', which according to Spicer continues to inhibit the revival of the sector during difficult times.

To restore the flow of international travelers, particularly in the Western Cape. We do depend, for a very high proportion of our tourism revenue from those....The U.K is such an important market. Mike Spicer - Chairman of Wesgro

The work from homers and digital nomads. there are opportunities through home affairs to make provision for people like that. All the authorities in the Western Cape are keen to promote that. Mike Spicer - Chairman of Wesgro

Cape Town is very much an attractive place for the millennial, the generation x-ers, who enjoy the lifestyle of work, play and stay. It just could become one of the major centres. Mike Spicer - Chairman of Wesgro

