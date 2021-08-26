Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24
National energy regulator Nersa has approved a plan to procure 2,500 megawatts in new generation capacity from nuclear power, reports News24.
The plan was published by Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe in August last year.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24.
Cronje agrees that it is a victory for Mantashe in the battle for a varied energy mix, but notes it wasn't completely unexpected.
Analysts that we spoke to said it was fairly likely that Nersa was going to hand down on the side of Mantashe, but nevertheless it's another brick in the road of South Africa's revived nuclear power programme.Jan Cronje, Financial journalist - Fin24
At this point, important questions like how the energy is going to be procured and what it will cost remain unanswered Cronje says.
There's an important hearing that happened today about the Thyspunt possible nuclear site in the Eastern Cape... What they said is that we're at a very, very early stage of the procurement process. No tender has gone out - there hasn't even been a request for proposals yet.Jan Cronje, Financial journalist - Fin24
What we do know, broadly, is that the state expects nuclear power to come online after 2030...Jan Cronje, Financial journalist - Fin24
For more detail, listen to the conversation below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_158173091_koeberg-nuclear-power-station-on-a-hazy-day.html?vti=oebky01lche4zwxsqy-1-2
