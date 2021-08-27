Policyholders who miss licence renewal deadline urged to contact insurance firms
- The South African Insurance Association (SAIA) says the industry will make concessions for claims made by policyholders with expired driver’s licences
- The association says insurers are aware of the backlog of renewal applications as the August 31 renewal deadline looms
- SAIA general manager Pamela Ramagaga says policyholders with expired discs need to reach out to their insurance companies
Will your insurance claim be paid if your vehicle licence disc or drivers licence has not been renewed by the 31 August 31 deadline?
The South African Insurance Association (SAIA) says policyholders with expired licences will not have their claims automatically rejected.
SAIA general manager for insurance risk, Pamela Ramagaga, says the industry will make concessions for such claims on a case-by-case basis.
RELATED: Capetonians please renew vehicle licence in advance. Here's how you do it online
"It's all about treating our customers fairly in terms of the considerations that we need to have when we are handling their claims", Ramagaga.
Ramagaga has encouraged policyholders to proactively contact their insurer or broker to explain the situation.
Driving licences that expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 December 2020 remain valid only until the end of August 2021.
We are there to help our customers, we are not there to punish them.Pamela Ramagaga, General Manager for Insurance Risks - South African Insurance Association
We have been in the media noting to policyholders that insurers will make concessions considering the... situation... this is not the norm.Pamela Ramagaga, General Manager for Insurance Risks - South African Insurance Association
Unless a lack of licence or disc is material to a claim - and obviously, each claim will be judged according to its own merits - materiality is very important in terms of whether that lack of licence or disc contributed to the proximate cause or accident, if we're talking about motor vehicles.Pamela Ramagaga, General Manager for Insurance Risks - South African Insurance Association
There have been backlogs before, during lockdown we had a similar situation.Pamela Ramagaga, General Manager for Insurance Risks - South African Insurance Association
Source : Supplied.
More from Local
'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!'
Lester Kiewit interviews Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson at the Mitchell's Plain Impact Association (MPIA).Read More
'Western Cape's stubborn third wave peak has been longer than first two waves'
The Western Cape Health Department's Dr. Saadiq Kariem and public health specialist Prof Landon Myer chat about the protracted third wave in the province.Read More
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24.Read More
Government needs to realise that tourism is South Africa's greatest asset
John Maytham speaks to Mike Spicer, Chairman of WesgroRead More
The story behind the CTICC's transformation into a hospital and vaccination site
Pippa Hudson speaks to Alex Hawes, co-founder of Scan Display about transforming the CTICC into a hospital and a vaccination site.Read More
'Dangerous' feminist activity needed to dismantle global 'Female Fear Factory'
Sara-Jayne King sits down with Professor Pumla Dineo Gqola to talk about her latest book, Female Fear Factory.Read More
Forget ownership, forget renting...the subscription economy is the future
Lester Kiewit speaks to Jonathan Hurvitz, CEO of the Teljoy Group about the rapid growth of the subscription economy in SARead More
Hlophe's fate now in hands of National Assembly after JSC pushes for impeachment
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Zikhona Ndlebe from the Judges Matter project about the JSC resolution on judge Hlophe's fate.Read More
Rough seas, strong wind, and a lot of rain coming – SA Weather Service
Mandy Wiener interviews South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen.Read More