Policyholders who miss licence renewal deadline urged to contact insurance firms





The South African Insurance Association (SAIA) says the industry will make concessions for claims made by policyholders with expired driver’s licences

The association says insurers are aware of the backlog of renewal applications as the August 31 renewal deadline looms

SAIA general manager Pamela Ramagaga says policyholders with expired discs need to reach out to their insurance companies

A general view of a South African driver's licence. Picture: Supplied.

Will your insurance claim be paid if your vehicle licence disc or drivers licence has not been renewed by the 31 August 31 deadline?

The South African Insurance Association (SAIA) says policyholders with expired licences will not have their claims automatically rejected.

SAIA general manager for insurance risk, Pamela Ramagaga, says the industry will make concessions for such claims on a case-by-case basis.

RELATED: Capetonians please renew vehicle licence in advance. Here's how you do it online

"It's all about treating our customers fairly in terms of the considerations that we need to have when we are handling their claims", Ramagaga.

Ramagaga has encouraged policyholders to proactively contact their insurer or broker to explain the situation.

Driving licences that expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 December 2020 remain valid only until the end of August 2021.

We are there to help our customers, we are not there to punish them. Pamela Ramagaga, General Manager for Insurance Risks - South African Insurance Association

We have been in the media noting to policyholders that insurers will make concessions considering the... situation... this is not the norm. Pamela Ramagaga, General Manager for Insurance Risks - South African Insurance Association

Unless a lack of licence or disc is material to a claim - and obviously, each claim will be judged according to its own merits - materiality is very important in terms of whether that lack of licence or disc contributed to the proximate cause or accident, if we're talking about motor vehicles. Pamela Ramagaga, General Manager for Insurance Risks - South African Insurance Association