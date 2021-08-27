'Western Cape's stubborn third wave peak has been longer than first two waves'





The third wave in the Western Cape has been much longer than the previous two waves of Covid-19

Western Cape health officials say they are seeing a slow, but gradual decline in case numbers

The provincial health dept's Dr. Saadiq Kariem says hospitalisations and deaths are beginning to drop

UCT public health specialist Prof Landon Myer says vaccines have likely contributed to a flatter curve

Image: © Antonio Diaz/ 123rf.com

The Covid-19 third wave in the Western Cape has been much longer than previous ones, according to the provincial health department.

The department's head of operations Dr. Saadiq Kariem says this wave of coronavirus infections has had a more "stubborn" peak.

The Western Cape has been at the peak of its third wave for several weeks but officials say that the province is seeing a slow, but gradual decline.

Dr. Kariem says although active cases remain high, hospital admissions and deaths are slowly starting to decrease.

Hospital admissions and deaths have decreased slightly with an average of 295 new admissions and around 93 deaths each day.

Dr. Kariem says this is down from an average of 320 daily admissions and 100 daily deaths as reported last week.

We think we are at the peak of what has been a longer more protracted, and stubborn third wave. It's been a very different pattern this time compared to the first two waves. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

Active cases have been hovering around the 40,000 mark, but we think that we are seeing some encouraging signs of an early decline. We will watch this very carefully. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

Daily new cases are stubbornly holding steady but at least the hospital admissions have started coming down and the deaths have begun coming down. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

Public health specialist Professor Landon Myer says the third wave peak has been lower but more drawn out.

Prof Myer argues that the flatter curve is partly due to people getting vaccinated in the province.

The third was is perhaps a little bit more protracted. We're seeing a lower peak but a peak that's spread out more over time than we saw with the previous two waves which had very sharp peaks and very sharp declines after their peak. Professor Landon Myer, Director - School of Public Health & Family Medicine (UCT)