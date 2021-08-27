'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!'
-
Joanie Fredericks feeds hundreds of people every day
-
She’s on a tiring mission to address her community’s high levels of vaccine hesitancy
-
Her feeding scheme is battling with donor fatigue
Joanie Fredericks is a hero of Mitchells Plain.
Fredericks has gone from cooking for Prime Ministers to cooking for hundreds of people in her community of Tafelsig, who line up every morning for something to eat.
The pandemic has hit Mitchells Plain hard, yet it remains a hotbed of vaccine hesitancy.
With an adult population of more than 300 000, only about 70 000 are registered for vaccination against Covid-19.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson at the Mitchell's Plain Impact Association (scroll up to listen).
The naysayers are having a field day… it’s exhausting!Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson - Mitchell's Plain Impact Association
I take this very, very seriously… Covid doesn’t allow us the opportunity to lament and wait and reflect. It’s a silent, deathly killer.Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson - Mitchell's Plain Impact Association
Do you even know what was in the measles vaccine so many years ago? … None of the people that I know, Lester, has ever, ever, ever spoken the ingredients of this or that or the other thing!Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson - Mitchell's Plain Impact Association
I’m down to 13 soup kitchens [from 31] … because of donor fatigue…Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson - Mitchell's Plain Impact Association
I cannot be a leader for one issue [feeding her hungry community] and not the other [addressing their vaccine hesitancy]. It’s a life and death situation! …Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson - Mitchell's Plain Impact Association
Many of our supporters have been affected and infected by Covid…Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson - Mitchell's Plain Impact Association
The more people we get vaccinated, the more people can get their lives back…Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson - Mitchell's Plain Impact Association
There’s a real problem with this SMS system…Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson - Mitchell's Plain Impact Association
