Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Supplement your diet with insects
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joanne Techow - Botanist and Zoologist at Endoki - Owner of Ensekta
Vusi Mshayisa
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!' Lester Kiewit interviews Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson at the Mitchell's Plain Impact Association (MPIA). 27 August 2021 10:42 AM
'Western Cape's stubborn third wave peak has been longer than first two waves' The Western Cape Health Department's Dr. Saadiq Kariem and public health specialist Prof Landon Myer chat about the protracted thi... 27 August 2021 9:28 AM
Policyholders who miss licence renewal deadline urged to contact insurance firms Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Pamela Ramagaga, the GM for Insurance Risks at the South African Insurance Association (SAI... 27 August 2021 7:38 AM
View all Local
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24. 26 August 2021 7:58 PM
Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy. 26 August 2021 7:12 PM
Government needs to realise that tourism is South Africa's greatest asset John Maytham speaks to Mike Spicer, Chairman of Wesgro 26 August 2021 5:17 PM
View all Politics
Distell bounces back to pre-Covid revenues despite booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield talks to Richard Rushton, Group CEO of Distell, on The Money Show. 26 August 2021 9:14 PM
Woolworths' profits surge: 'We're not going to concede an inch to competitors' The Money Show interviews Roy Bagattini, Group CEO of Woolworths Holdings, about their performance over the past year. 26 August 2021 8:49 PM
Save money by reducing your geyser’s consumption of electricity Pippa Hudson interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department at Stellenbosch University. 26 August 2021 3:15 PM
View all Business
Forget ownership, forget renting...the subscription economy is the future Lester Kiewit speaks to Jonathan Hurvitz, CEO of the Teljoy Group about the rapid growth of the subscription economy in SA 26 August 2021 3:17 PM
Can you help? How to become a vaccine volunteer… Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Simon Strachan, a doctor at Business 4 South Africa. 26 August 2021 2:26 PM
Emirates returns to skies in SA, opens flights to over 120 destinations globally Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Emirates regional manager Afzal Parambil about resuming flights to SA and international... 26 August 2021 12:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
View all Sport
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
Charlie Watts was the rock of the Rolling Stones – Paul McCartney Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 August 2021 8:24 AM
View all Entertainment
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
Taliban surrounds National Resistance Front of Afghanistan – start of civil war? Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 24 August 2021 9:47 AM
What intimacy coords do and why sexual predators still lurk in SA film industry Safe Sets' Sara Blecher provides insight into the role of intimacy coordinators and the situation in SA, on Weekend Breakfast. 22 August 2021 1:08 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!' Lester Kiewit interviews Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson at the Mitchell's Plain Impact Association (MPIA). 27 August 2021 10:42 AM
Can a 'Kids MBA' teach our children to create and run businesses? Lester Kiewit interviews Mopho Mutavhatsindi, CEO at Muthelo College. 26 August 2021 11:45 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Nissan’s new compact SUV – the Magnite Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena who recently drove the Nissan Magnite. 25 August 2021 2:03 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!'

27 August 2021 10:42 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Mitchells Plain
Hunger
Tafelsig
Lester Kiewit
feeding schemes
vaccine hesitancy
Covid-19 vaccine rollout
The Morning Review
covid-19 vaccinations
anti-vaxxers
Joanie Fredericks
Mitchell's Plain Impact Association
MPIA

Lester Kiewit interviews Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson at the Mitchell's Plain Impact Association (MPIA).

  • Joanie Fredericks feeds hundreds of people every day

  • She’s on a tiring mission to address her community’s high levels of vaccine hesitancy

  • Her feeding scheme is battling with donor fatigue

Vaccinated! © milkos/123rf.com

RELATED: Can you help? How to become a vaccine volunteer…

Joanie Fredericks is a hero of Mitchells Plain.

Fredericks has gone from cooking for Prime Ministers to cooking for hundreds of people in her community of Tafelsig, who line up every morning for something to eat.

The pandemic has hit Mitchells Plain hard, yet it remains a hotbed of vaccine hesitancy.

With an adult population of more than 300 000, only about 70 000 are registered for vaccination against Covid-19.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson at the Mitchell's Plain Impact Association (scroll up to listen).

RELATED: We can have a better Christmas and an even better 2022 – Health Minister

The naysayers are having a field day… it’s exhausting!

Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson - Mitchell's Plain Impact Association

I take this very, very seriously… Covid doesn’t allow us the opportunity to lament and wait and reflect. It’s a silent, deathly killer.

Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson - Mitchell's Plain Impact Association

Do you even know what was in the measles vaccine so many years ago? … None of the people that I know, Lester, has ever, ever, ever spoken the ingredients of this or that or the other thing!

Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson - Mitchell's Plain Impact Association

I’m down to 13 soup kitchens [from 31] … because of donor fatigue…

Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson - Mitchell's Plain Impact Association

I cannot be a leader for one issue [feeding her hungry community] and not the other [addressing their vaccine hesitancy]. It’s a life and death situation! …

Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson - Mitchell's Plain Impact Association

Many of our supporters have been affected and infected by Covid…

Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson - Mitchell's Plain Impact Association

The more people we get vaccinated, the more people can get their lives back…

Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson - Mitchell's Plain Impact Association

There’s a real problem with this SMS system…

Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson - Mitchell's Plain Impact Association



27 August 2021 10:42 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Mitchells Plain
Hunger
Tafelsig
Lester Kiewit
feeding schemes
vaccine hesitancy
Covid-19 vaccine rollout
The Morning Review
covid-19 vaccinations
anti-vaxxers
Joanie Fredericks
Mitchell's Plain Impact Association
MPIA

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Can you help? How to become a vaccine volunteer…

26 August 2021 2:26 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Simon Strachan, a doctor at Business 4 South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We can have a better Christmas and an even better 2022 – Health Minister

20 August 2021 12:56 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ethical to set vaccination as requirement for entry into public shared spaces'

19 August 2021 3:45 PM

John Maytham interviews Prof Keymanthri Moodley of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at the University of Stellenbosch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nobody has died in South Africa from Covid-19 vaccination – health regulator

19 August 2021 2:22 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Aisha Abdool Karim, a journalist at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccinations now open to everyone over 18

19 August 2021 1:38 PM

The government has announced it is opening up Covid-19 vaccinations to everyone who wants one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moderna to start trials of new HIV vaccine using Covid-19 mRNA tech

18 August 2021 12:44 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Abdool Karim, Director of the Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New Zealand locks down entire country – because one man has Covid

18 August 2021 10:09 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We mistrust the government, so we’re vaccine hesitant – Dr Bridget Farham

17 August 2021 3:56 PM

John Maytham interviews Dr Bridget Farham, Editor of the South African Medical Journal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It’s shameful that Covid-19 vaccines produced in Africa are exported to Europe'

17 August 2021 12:25 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Barry Schoub, Director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GrandWest Casino opens as Covid-19 vaccination site

16 August 2021 3:43 PM

Mike Wills interviews Mervyn Naidoo, General Manager at GrandWest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Western Cape's stubborn third wave peak has been longer than first two waves'

Local

Policyholders who miss licence renewal deadline urged to contact insurance firms

Local

'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!'

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

Mbalula extends deadline for the renewal of driving licences

27 August 2021 11:02 AM

JSC minority decision on Hlophe rejects his gross misconduct finding

27 August 2021 9:56 AM

Makhura: Babita Deokaran's murder a result of her anti-corruption battle

27 August 2021 9:51 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA