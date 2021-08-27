It’s so blerrie cold! Where you can see snow right now, and into the weekend
You know it’s cold when even the Daily Maverick is writing a story about it!Lester Kiewit, presenter - CapeTalk
RELATED: Rough seas, strong wind, and a lot of rain coming – SA Weather Service
The intense cold front that hit our shores on Thursday, currently making its way up South Africa’s northern regions, has left snow on some of the even lower-lying mountainous regions of the Western Cape.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Richard le Sueur of SnowReportSA (scroll up to listen).
Le Sueur says that, though it has been a cold winter, it’s not unusual to get snow in August.
Snow chasers should hike up to Mont Rochelle (Franschhoek) or head for the Bo-Swaarmoed Pass (Ceres) or up in the Koue Bokkeveld.
The snow will probably last until Saturday, possibly even until Sunday.
We’ve got a nice big one coming in… Some big snow for the rest of the country... It’s not unusual for August…Richard le Sueur, SnowReportSA
It’s going to be cold for a few days, particularly on Saturday and Sunday… It’s going to be very, very cold…Richard le Sueur, SnowReportSA
It’s been a very cold winter… A lot of people are kind of over the snow, to be perfectly honest…Richard le Sueur, SnowReportSA
If you’re going hiking up to on Franschhoek side of things, up to Mont Rochelle, you’ll be able to hike up into the snow there. Today in Ceres, we’ve got snow even up on the Bo-Swaarmoed Pass and on the few of the passes around there. Up in the Koue Bokkeveld as well. People will easily be able to get to it. It’s probably going to stick around, certainly for tomorrow and maybe Sunday…Richard le Sueur, SnowReportSA
