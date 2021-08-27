It’s so blerrie cold! Where you can see snow right now, and into the weekend





The intense cold front that hit our shores on Thursday, currently making its way up South Africa’s northern regions, has left snow on some of the even lower-lying mountainous regions of the Western Cape.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Richard le Sueur of SnowReportSA (scroll up to listen).

Le Sueur says that, though it has been a cold winter, it’s not unusual to get snow in August.

Snow chasers should hike up to Mont Rochelle (Franschhoek) or head for the Bo-Swaarmoed Pass (Ceres) or up in the Koue Bokkeveld.

The snow will probably last until Saturday, possibly even until Sunday.

We’ve got a nice big one coming in… Some big snow for the rest of the country... It’s not unusual for August… Richard le Sueur, SnowReportSA

It’s going to be cold for a few days, particularly on Saturday and Sunday… It’s going to be very, very cold… Richard le Sueur, SnowReportSA

It’s been a very cold winter… A lot of people are kind of over the snow, to be perfectly honest… Richard le Sueur, SnowReportSA