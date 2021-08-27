Deadline for renewing expired driving licences pushed to 31 March 2022 - Mbalula
- Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has extended the deadline for the renewal of driving licences
- D-Day for licence renewals was set for 31 August 2021 but has now been pushed to 31 March 2022
We've announced the extension of the renewal of learner's licences, driving licence cards, temporary driving licences and professional driving permits to 31 March 2022.— |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) August 27, 2021
This will come effective on the date of the Government Gazette
This will come effective on the date of the Government Gazette
Vid by @Newzroom405
pic.twitter.com/ttDrgdUnyW
Motorists can breathe a sigh of relief after the announcement that the grace period for the renewal of driver's licences has been extended.
Driving licences that expired between 26 March 2020 up to and including 31 August 2021 are now deemed valid until 31 March 2022.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula made the announcement at a briefing on Friday.
Mbalula says there have been major backlogs at license centres which have been exacerbated faulty equipment, issues with the online system, and corruption.
The minister says additional driving licence centres will be brought online in Gauteng to create extra capacity.
Mbalula says the department is also rolling out measures to improve efficiencies and combat corruption in the system, reports Eyewitness News journalist Kaylynn Palm,
The minister said they have had various challenges, such as faulty equipment and capacity challenges. He mentioned that there is corruption where online booking is used where slots are being sold.Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News
They are hoping to bring on additional capacity and other interventions to clear the backlog up until next year March 2022.Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News
