Police arrest 7 suspects for murder of whistle-blower Babita Deokaran





Gauteng police have arrested seven suspects in connection with the murder of whistle-blower Babita Deokaran.

Deokaran was shot dead at her home in Mondeor after dropping her child off at school earlier this week.

She was a key witness to the Gauteng Health Department's PPE corruption scandal.

© lightwise/123rf.com

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka (scroll up to listen).