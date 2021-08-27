Police arrest 7 suspects for murder of whistle-blower Babita Deokaran
Gauteng police have arrested seven suspects in connection with the murder of whistle-blower Babita Deokaran.
Deokaran was shot dead at her home in Mondeor after dropping her child off at school earlier this week.
She was a key witness to the Gauteng Health Department's PPE corruption scandal.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka (scroll up to listen).
It was a collaborative effort… which led them to the suspects… Police also recovered firearms… We’re not sure if more arrests will happen… More charges may be added…Thando Kubheka, reporter - Eyewitness News
