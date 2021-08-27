USA donates 2.2 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to South Africa
The United States has donated 2.2 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses to South Africa.
This is in addition to the 5.6 million doses it gave to South Africa last month.
The consignment will arrive on Saturday.
"The people and the government of the United States of America have again donated to us, through the Covax facility, another 2.2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which we will be receiving tomorrow on the 28th of August,” said Health Minister Joe Phaahla.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque (scroll up to listen) who attended the regular Friday meeting, hosted by Phaahla.
The average positivity rate is… between 19% and 20%... it must be around 5%... to say infections are stabilising… The main drivers are still the Western Cape and the Northern Cape… a looming fourth wave… which might overlap [with the third wave] …Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
When you have ample stock… why not open all sites on weekends? The government says it’s not that simple… Last weekend, 280 000 people were jabbed per day…Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
They are looking at making vaccines mandatory…Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
