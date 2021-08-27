Tourism industry implores SA to get vaccinated with #Jab4Tourism campaign





A country’s Covid-19 vaccination level is a measure by which more and more international tourists are deciding to visit a country, or not.

It is, therefore, no surprise that South Africa’s punch-drunk tourism industry is getting behind the country’s so far middling vaccine rollout.

Image: © Svitlana Hulko/ 123rf.com

The industry has launched a campaign it calls #jab4tourism.

“Our industry would be eternally grateful to you for getting your jab so that we can get back to business and save our summer season,” says Natalia Rosa of travel content specialists Big Ambitions.

