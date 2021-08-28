3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend
- Thrift Fests on Saturday and Sunday
- Online Storylab on Saturday afternoon
- One Step At a Time Virtual Walk 2021 on Sunday
1. Thrift Fests in Wynberg and Observatory
First up is a bit of a two for one - especially if you're a fan of thrifting!
The regular monthly Novalis Thrift Fest happens at the The Novalis Ubuntu Institute in Wynberg on Saturday. Second-hand and hand-made items will be on sale inside the venue and in the garden, along with food and Canna Coffee.
Time: 10:15 am to 3:15 pm
Entry fee: R10 for adults, R5 for kids
On Sunday, the Trench Town Thrift Fest takes place at The Trench Town Restaurant in Obs. The event includes great music, food and drink specials.
Time: 1:30 pm to 6:30 pm
Entry fee: R5
Sara-Jayne King chatted to Laura Rainbird about the creation of Thrift Fest and the monthly calendar of events.
You can follow Thrift Fest on Instagram or Facebook.
2. Storylab
A special Women's Month storytelling event takes place online on Saturday, featuring five guest speakers who include recovering anorexic Francesca Annenberg, rape survivor Leilani Kuter and Sara-Jayne King herself.
Tickets are available on Quicket and proceeds go to the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children.
Time: 2 pm to 5 pm
Cost: R135
Sara-Jayne spoke to organisers Trudy Blake and Charissa Balman about the event.
Find more info on Storylab at storylab.org.za.
3. One Step At a Time Virtual Walk 2021
The Breast Health Foundation (BHF) is hosting this virtual event on Sunday to honour and raise money for cancer warriors.
There are prizes for best dressed, most steps walked and best social media post.
Time: 6 am to 6 pm
Registration cost: R50
Click on the link for registration info.
Listen to Sara-Jayne's interview with BHF Marketing and Communications Officer Jenna Skews in the audio at the top of the article.
