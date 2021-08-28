Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Could you give up booze for a month or more? Tribe Sober will support you Tribe Sober founder Janet Gourand talks about the Sober Spring Challenge and shares her own story with Sara-Jayne King. 28 August 2021 1:24 PM
Why ignoring tooth pain leads to bigger problems: 'Just get it sorted' Dr Jean Van Lierop joins Sara-Jayne King to answer listeners' questions about dental pain, root canal treatment and more. 28 August 2021 11:32 AM
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24. 26 August 2021 7:58 PM
Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy. 26 August 2021 7:12 PM
Government needs to realise that tourism is South Africa's greatest asset John Maytham speaks to Mike Spicer, Chairman of Wesgro 26 August 2021 5:17 PM
Tourism industry implores SA to get vaccinated with #Jab4Tourism campaign South Africa’s Covid-19-smashed tourism industry is getting behind the country’s vaccine rollout with its #Jab4Tourism campaign. 27 August 2021 2:32 PM
Agri Dept wants laws changed to unlock 'master plan' for R28bn dagga industry Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Business Insider SA journo Luke Daniel about proposals for the commercialisation of can... 27 August 2021 11:48 AM
Distell bounces back to pre-Covid revenues despite booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield talks to Richard Rushton, Group CEO of Distell, on The Money Show. 26 August 2021 9:14 PM
It’s so blerrie cold! Where you can see snow right now, and into the weekend Lester Kiewit interviews Richard le Sueur of SnowReportSA. 27 August 2021 11:36 AM
Forget ownership, forget renting...the subscription economy is the future Lester Kiewit speaks to Jonathan Hurvitz, CEO of the Teljoy Group about the rapid growth of the subscription economy in SA 26 August 2021 3:17 PM
Save money by reducing your geyser’s consumption of electricity Pippa Hudson interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department at Stellenbosch University. 26 August 2021 3:15 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
Taliban surrounds National Resistance Front of Afghanistan – start of civil war? Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 24 August 2021 9:47 AM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!' Lester Kiewit interviews Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson at the Mitchell's Plain Impact Association (MPIA). 27 August 2021 10:42 AM
Can a 'Kids MBA' teach our children to create and run businesses? Lester Kiewit interviews Mopho Mutavhatsindi, CEO at Muthelo College. 26 August 2021 11:45 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Nissan’s new compact SUV – the Magnite Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena who recently drove the Nissan Magnite. 25 August 2021 2:03 PM
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend

28 August 2021 9:55 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Cape Town
Sara-Jayne King
weekend breakfast
3 things to do this weekend

Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend.

- Thrift Fests on Saturday and Sunday

- Online Storylab on Saturday afternoon

- One Step At a Time Virtual Walk 2021 on Sunday

Shoppers at Thrift Fest in Cape Town

1. Thrift Fests in Wynberg and Observatory

First up is a bit of a two for one - especially if you're a fan of thrifting!

The regular monthly Novalis Thrift Fest happens at the The Novalis Ubuntu Institute in Wynberg on Saturday. Second-hand and hand-made items will be on sale inside the venue and in the garden, along with food and Canna Coffee.

Time: 10:15 am to 3:15 pm

Entry fee: R10 for adults, R5 for kids

On Sunday, the Trench Town Thrift Fest takes place at The Trench Town Restaurant in Obs. The event includes great music, food and drink specials.

Time: 1:30 pm to 6:30 pm

Entry fee: R5

Sara-Jayne King chatted to Laura Rainbird about the creation of Thrift Fest and the monthly calendar of events.

You can follow Thrift Fest on Instagram or Facebook.

Storylab 28 August 2021

2. Storylab

A special Women's Month storytelling event takes place online on Saturday, featuring five guest speakers who include recovering anorexic Francesca Annenberg, rape survivor Leilani Kuter and Sara-Jayne King herself.

Tickets are available on Quicket and proceeds go to the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children.

Time: 2 pm to 5 pm

Cost: R135

Sara-Jayne spoke to organisers Trudy Blake and Charissa Balman about the event.

Find more info on Storylab at storylab.org.za.

One Step At a Time Virtual Walk 2021

3. One Step At a Time Virtual Walk 2021

The Breast Health Foundation (BHF) is hosting this virtual event on Sunday to honour and raise money for cancer warriors.

There are prizes for best dressed, most steps walked and best social media post.

Time: 6 am to 6 pm

Registration cost: R50

Click on the link for registration info.

Listen to Sara-Jayne's interview with BHF Marketing and Communications Officer Jenna Skews in the audio at the top of the article.




