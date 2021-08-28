Why ignoring tooth pain leads to bigger problems: 'Just get it sorted'
- Dentist Dr Jean Van Lierop answers listeners' questions about dental problems on Weekend Breakfast
- Work on what you have and try to keep your natural teeth for as long as possible, he advises
National Oral Health Month is coming up in September which provides a great opportunity to commit to improving your dental routine, says Sara-Jayne King.
Not only does good oral health spare you discomfort and save you money, it also impacts your your overall health.
Dr Jean Van Lierop, co-owner of Smith and Van Lierop Dentistry answers listeners' questions on Weekend Breakfast.
One of the reasons we tend to neglect our mouths is because we don't always see what is going on, he says.
Everybody focuses on the beautiful smile and those big white pearlies, but you never think about what's actually happening in the background... Because you don't see it... you think, oh it will just go away by itself, and that doesn't happen unfortunately!Dr Jean van Lierop, Co-owner - Smith and Van Lierop Dentistry
[Extreme tooth pain] is definitely one of the worst things I think people go through. You get frantic phone calls in the middle of the night... It's really something you want to not have happen to you ever, or your worst enemy ever...Dr Jean van Lierop, Co-owner - Smith and Van Lierop Dentistry
Dawood phones in about his sensitive teeth, asking about the best toothpaste to use and any foods to avoid.
You've got to look at why it's sensitive. Generally, we find sensitivity can come from a bit of gum recession, an exposed tooth surface, and in that case you want to have a toothpaste that contains the right minerals and not just fluoride.Dr Jean van Lierop, Co-owner - Smith and Van Lierop Dentistry
If you can get a toothpaste that contains all those key elements that the body can actually absorb and almost put like a protective jacket over the tooth... and remineralise the tooth... that's the best thing to do.... Go and look at those sensitive ranges...Dr Jean van Lierop, Co-owner - Smith and Van Lierop Dentistry
Teeth are clever. They can actually regenerate to some extent.Dr Jean van Lierop, Co-owner - Smith and Van Lierop Dentistry
Lisa from Simon's Town wants to know why root canals are so expensive.
"My dentist quoted me R8,000" she says, "isn't it cheaper just to have the tooth extracted?"
Taking a tooth out means you're going to have to replace it notes Dr van Lierop.
To replace it is probably going to cost you two to three times more than the root canal... Yes, root canal can be expensive... but you've got to look at the technology behind it.... and you've got to look at the flip side... and if you replace it you don't even know how long that's going to last.Dr Jean van Lierop, Co-owner - Smith and Van Lierop Dentistry
We always try to kick the can down the road as far as possible. Keep what you have, work on that, keep it for as long as possible... maybe in ten or fifteen years' time if you have another problem, then you can take the tooth out if there is no other alternative...Dr Jean van Lierop, Co-owner - Smith and Van Lierop Dentistry
"I've had a terrible toothache for months; I can see there's a hole in the tooth and I've been putting Grandpa powder in there which helps" says Cass from Lansdowne.
Is this at all a good idea?
"Get to see your dentist as soon as possible, please!" he urges.
The longer you leave it the bigger the problem becomes (chuckling)... Just get it sorted as quickly as possible. It's not going to go away by itself. Grandpa is actually going to cause more damage than it's going to help you... It's a mild acid so it's going to literally burn your gum. It works [for pain relief], but you're going to pay for it later.Dr Jean van Lierop, Co-owner - Smith and Van Lierop Dentistry
Dr van Lierop also explains the cause of and treatment for a listener's very painful trigeminal neuralgia, and why fruit juice before bedtime would be bad for a toddler's teeth.
Scroll up to listen to Dr van Lierop answering your questions
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/belchonock/belchonock1910/belchonock191013456/132239847-man-suffering-from-toothache-on-white-background.jpg
More from Local
Could you give up booze for a month or more? Tribe Sober will support you
Tribe Sober founder Janet Gourand talks about the Sober Spring Challenge and shares her own story with Sara-Jayne King.Read More
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend
Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend.Read More
USA donates 2.2 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
Deadline for renewing expired driving licences pushed to 31 March 2022 - Mbalula
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm about the Transport Ministry's announcement.Read More
Police arrest 7 suspects for murder of whistle-blower Babita Deokaran
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka.Read More
It’s so blerrie cold! Where you can see snow right now, and into the weekend
Lester Kiewit interviews Richard le Sueur of SnowReportSA.Read More
'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!'
Lester Kiewit interviews Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson at the Mitchell's Plain Impact Association (MPIA).Read More
'Western Cape's stubborn third wave peak has been longer than first two waves'
The Western Cape Health Department's Dr. Saadiq Kariem and public health specialist Prof Landon Myer chat about the protracted third wave in the province.Read More
Policyholders who miss licence renewal deadline urged to contact insurance firms
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Pamela Ramagaga, the GM for Insurance Risks at the South African Insurance Association (SAIA).Read More
More from Lifestyle
Could you give up booze for a month or more? Tribe Sober will support you
Tribe Sober founder Janet Gourand talks about the Sober Spring Challenge and shares her own story with Sara-Jayne King.Read More
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend
Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend.Read More
It’s so blerrie cold! Where you can see snow right now, and into the weekend
Lester Kiewit interviews Richard le Sueur of SnowReportSA.Read More
Forget ownership, forget renting...the subscription economy is the future
Lester Kiewit speaks to Jonathan Hurvitz, CEO of the Teljoy Group about the rapid growth of the subscription economy in SARead More
Save money by reducing your geyser’s consumption of electricity
Pippa Hudson interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department at Stellenbosch University.Read More
Can you help? How to become a vaccine volunteer…
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Simon Strachan, a doctor at Business 4 South Africa.Read More
Emirates returns to skies in SA, opens flights to over 120 destinations globally
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Emirates regional manager Afzal Parambil about resuming flights to SA and international travel restrictions.Read More
Rough seas, strong wind, and a lot of rain coming – SA Weather Service
Mandy Wiener interviews South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen.Read More
Can a 'Kids MBA' teach our children to create and run businesses?
Lester Kiewit interviews Mopho Mutavhatsindi, CEO at Muthelo College.Read More