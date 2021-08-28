Streaming issues? Report here
magic-bus-on-capetalkpng magic-bus-on-capetalkpng
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
21:00 - 23:59
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
21:00 - 23:59
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Could you give up booze for a month or more? Tribe Sober will support you Tribe Sober founder Janet Gourand talks about the Sober Spring Challenge (66 days) and shares her own story with Sara-Jayne King. 28 August 2021 1:24 PM
Why ignoring tooth pain leads to bigger problems: 'Just get it sorted' Dr Jean Van Lierop joins Sara-Jayne King to answer listeners' questions about dental pain, root canal treatment and more. 28 August 2021 11:32 AM
View all Local
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24. 26 August 2021 7:58 PM
Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy. 26 August 2021 7:12 PM
Government needs to realise that tourism is South Africa's greatest asset John Maytham speaks to Mike Spicer, Chairman of Wesgro 26 August 2021 5:17 PM
View all Politics
Tourism industry implores SA to get vaccinated with #Jab4Tourism campaign South Africa’s Covid-19-smashed tourism industry is getting behind the country’s vaccine rollout with its #Jab4Tourism campaign. 27 August 2021 2:32 PM
Agri Dept wants laws changed to unlock 'master plan' for R28bn dagga industry Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Business Insider SA journo Luke Daniel about proposals for the commercialisation of can... 27 August 2021 11:48 AM
Distell bounces back to pre-Covid revenues despite booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield talks to Richard Rushton, Group CEO of Distell, on The Money Show. 26 August 2021 9:14 PM
View all Business
It’s so blerrie cold! Where you can see snow right now, and into the weekend Lester Kiewit interviews Richard le Sueur of SnowReportSA. 27 August 2021 11:36 AM
Forget ownership, forget renting...the subscription economy is the future Lester Kiewit speaks to Jonathan Hurvitz, CEO of the Teljoy Group about the rapid growth of the subscription economy in SA 26 August 2021 3:17 PM
Save money by reducing your geyser’s consumption of electricity Pippa Hudson interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department at Stellenbosch University. 26 August 2021 3:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
View all Sport
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
Taliban surrounds National Resistance Front of Afghanistan – start of civil war? Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 24 August 2021 9:47 AM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!' Lester Kiewit interviews Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson at the Mitchell's Plain Impact Association (MPIA). 27 August 2021 10:42 AM
Can a 'Kids MBA' teach our children to create and run businesses? Lester Kiewit interviews Mopho Mutavhatsindi, CEO at Muthelo College. 26 August 2021 11:45 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Nissan’s new compact SUV – the Magnite Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena who recently drove the Nissan Magnite. 25 August 2021 2:03 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated

28 August 2021 2:27 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby Championship
Vaccination
Siya Kolisi
COVID-19
Covid-19 vaccination

Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.'
Image: Screengrab from video posted by Siya Kolisi on Instagram @SiyaKolisi_Bear

Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi has had his Covid-19 shot and posted a video afterwards on social media.

He admitted his nervousness, but encouraged everyone to to get vaccinated.

"Rugby tackles? No problem. Needles? Eish."

"But Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated so we can go back to a little bit of 'normality'!"

Kolisi recovered well enough after his jab to fool around.

Watch his post-jab antics in the video below:

It's not clear where the footage was filmed but the Boks have arrived in Brisbane, Australia to compete in the Rugby Championship.




28 August 2021 2:27 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby Championship
Vaccination
Siya Kolisi
COVID-19
Covid-19 vaccination

More from Local

Could you give up booze for a month or more? Tribe Sober will support you

28 August 2021 1:24 PM

Tribe Sober founder Janet Gourand talks about the Sober Spring Challenge (66 days) and shares her own story with Sara-Jayne King.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why ignoring tooth pain leads to bigger problems: 'Just get it sorted'

28 August 2021 11:32 AM

Dr Jean Van Lierop joins Sara-Jayne King to answer listeners' questions about dental pain, root canal treatment and more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend

28 August 2021 9:55 AM

Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

USA donates 2.2 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to South Africa

27 August 2021 1:15 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deadline for renewing expired driving licences pushed to 31 March 2022 - Mbalula

27 August 2021 1:08 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm about the Transport Ministry's announcement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police arrest 7 suspects for murder of whistle-blower Babita Deokaran

27 August 2021 12:23 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It’s so blerrie cold! Where you can see snow right now, and into the weekend

27 August 2021 11:36 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Richard le Sueur of SnowReportSA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!'

27 August 2021 10:42 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson at the Mitchell's Plain Impact Association (MPIA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Western Cape's stubborn third wave peak has been longer than first two waves'

27 August 2021 9:28 AM

The Western Cape Health Department's Dr. Saadiq Kariem and public health specialist Prof Landon Myer chat about the protracted third wave in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Policyholders who miss licence renewal deadline urged to contact insurance firms

27 August 2021 7:38 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Pamela Ramagaga, the GM for Insurance Risks at the South African Insurance Association (SAIA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Sport

Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)!

24 August 2021 3:44 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much

20 August 2021 11:43 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund

19 August 2021 9:02 PM

Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bonteheuwel Table Tennis ace Theo Cogill jets off to Tokyo for Paralympic Games

17 August 2021 3:05 PM

Zain Johnson speaks to Theo Cogill who will represent Team SA at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boks power past Los Pumas to start Rugby Championship defence

14 August 2021 7:08 PM

The home side saw several changes following their series victory over the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town last Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors

13 August 2021 11:13 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting

10 August 2021 9:18 PM

The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Marathon is a go! But hurry, entries are limited due to Covid-19

10 August 2021 2:39 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Renee Jordaan, Race Director at the Cape Town Marathon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We will be paying bonusses to Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag'

10 August 2021 1:42 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Sascoc President Barry Hendricks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sascoc negotiating with partners to pay Olympic bonuses for medallists

10 August 2021 7:28 AM

Sascoc on Monday confirmed that Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag, South Africa’s only two medallists at the Games, would not be getting bonuses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Could you give up booze for a month or more? Tribe Sober will support you

28 August 2021 1:24 PM

Tribe Sober founder Janet Gourand talks about the Sober Spring Challenge (66 days) and shares her own story with Sara-Jayne King.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why ignoring tooth pain leads to bigger problems: 'Just get it sorted'

28 August 2021 11:32 AM

Dr Jean Van Lierop joins Sara-Jayne King to answer listeners' questions about dental pain, root canal treatment and more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend

28 August 2021 9:55 AM

Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It’s so blerrie cold! Where you can see snow right now, and into the weekend

27 August 2021 11:36 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Richard le Sueur of SnowReportSA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Forget ownership, forget renting...the subscription economy is the future

26 August 2021 3:17 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Jonathan Hurvitz, CEO of the Teljoy Group about the rapid growth of the subscription economy in SA

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Save money by reducing your geyser’s consumption of electricity

26 August 2021 3:15 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department at Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can you help? How to become a vaccine volunteer…

26 August 2021 2:26 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Simon Strachan, a doctor at Business 4 South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Emirates returns to skies in SA, opens flights to over 120 destinations globally

26 August 2021 12:37 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Emirates regional manager Afzal Parambil about resuming flights to SA and international travel restrictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rough seas, strong wind, and a lot of rain coming – SA Weather Service

26 August 2021 12:22 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can a 'Kids MBA' teach our children to create and run businesses?

26 August 2021 11:45 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Mopho Mutavhatsindi, CEO at Muthelo College.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Deadline for renewing expired driving licences pushed to 31 March 2022 - Mbalula

Local

It’s so blerrie cold! Where you can see snow right now, and into the weekend

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies advance to semi-finals of CAF qualifiers

28 August 2021 8:38 PM

Italy lifts quarantine on vaccinated British visitors

28 August 2021 8:31 PM

Kathrada Foundation welcomes arrests | Babita Deokaran murder case

28 August 2021 7:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA