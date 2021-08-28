[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated
Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi has had his Covid-19 shot and posted a video afterwards on social media.
He admitted his nervousness, but encouraged everyone to to get vaccinated.
"Rugby tackles? No problem. Needles? Eish."
"But Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated so we can go back to a little bit of 'normality'!"
Kolisi recovered well enough after his jab to fool around.
Watch his post-jab antics in the video below:
It's not clear where the footage was filmed but the Boks have arrived in Brisbane, Australia to compete in the Rugby Championship.
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CTG6UamlQSj/
More from Local
Could you give up booze for a month or more? Tribe Sober will support you
Tribe Sober founder Janet Gourand talks about the Sober Spring Challenge (66 days) and shares her own story with Sara-Jayne King.Read More
Why ignoring tooth pain leads to bigger problems: 'Just get it sorted'
Dr Jean Van Lierop joins Sara-Jayne King to answer listeners' questions about dental pain, root canal treatment and more.Read More
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend
Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend.Read More
USA donates 2.2 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
Deadline for renewing expired driving licences pushed to 31 March 2022 - Mbalula
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm about the Transport Ministry's announcement.Read More
Police arrest 7 suspects for murder of whistle-blower Babita Deokaran
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka.Read More
It’s so blerrie cold! Where you can see snow right now, and into the weekend
Lester Kiewit interviews Richard le Sueur of SnowReportSA.Read More
'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!'
Lester Kiewit interviews Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson at the Mitchell's Plain Impact Association (MPIA).Read More
'Western Cape's stubborn third wave peak has been longer than first two waves'
The Western Cape Health Department's Dr. Saadiq Kariem and public health specialist Prof Landon Myer chat about the protracted third wave in the province.Read More
More from Sport
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)!
Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman.Read More
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much
Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher.Read More
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund
Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show.Read More
Bonteheuwel Table Tennis ace Theo Cogill jets off to Tokyo for Paralympic Games
Zain Johnson speaks to Theo Cogill who will represent Team SA at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.Read More
Boks power past Los Pumas to start Rugby Championship defence
The home side saw several changes following their series victory over the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town last Saturday.Read More
Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors
Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za.Read More
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting
The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists.Read More
Cape Town Marathon is a go! But hurry, entries are limited due to Covid-19
Pippa Hudson interviews Renee Jordaan, Race Director at the Cape Town Marathon.Read More
'We will be paying bonusses to Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag'
Mandy Wiener interviews Sascoc President Barry Hendricks.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Could you give up booze for a month or more? Tribe Sober will support you
Tribe Sober founder Janet Gourand talks about the Sober Spring Challenge (66 days) and shares her own story with Sara-Jayne King.Read More
Why ignoring tooth pain leads to bigger problems: 'Just get it sorted'
Dr Jean Van Lierop joins Sara-Jayne King to answer listeners' questions about dental pain, root canal treatment and more.Read More
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend
Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend.Read More
It’s so blerrie cold! Where you can see snow right now, and into the weekend
Lester Kiewit interviews Richard le Sueur of SnowReportSA.Read More
Forget ownership, forget renting...the subscription economy is the future
Lester Kiewit speaks to Jonathan Hurvitz, CEO of the Teljoy Group about the rapid growth of the subscription economy in SARead More
Save money by reducing your geyser’s consumption of electricity
Pippa Hudson interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department at Stellenbosch University.Read More
Can you help? How to become a vaccine volunteer…
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Simon Strachan, a doctor at Business 4 South Africa.Read More
Emirates returns to skies in SA, opens flights to over 120 destinations globally
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Emirates regional manager Afzal Parambil about resuming flights to SA and international travel restrictions.Read More
Rough seas, strong wind, and a lot of rain coming – SA Weather Service
Mandy Wiener interviews South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen.Read More