[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated





Image: Screengrab from video posted by Siya Kolisi on Instagram @SiyaKolisi_Bear

Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi has had his Covid-19 shot and posted a video afterwards on social media.

He admitted his nervousness, but encouraged everyone to to get vaccinated.

"Rugby tackles? No problem. Needles? Eish."

"But Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated so we can go back to a little bit of 'normality'!"

Kolisi recovered well enough after his jab to fool around.

Watch his post-jab antics in the video below:

It's not clear where the footage was filmed but the Boks have arrived in Brisbane, Australia to compete in the Rugby Championship.