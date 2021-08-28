Could you give up booze for a month or more? Tribe Sober will support you
- The Sober Spring Challenge offers an opportunity to take a break from alcohol and improve your health
- It's an initiative launched four years ago by Tribe Sober
- Founder Janet Gourand says they're on a mission to inspire more and more people to experience the joys of alcohol-free living
Could you take a break from alcohol for a month or even 66 days?
Why not try the Sober Spring Challenge, launched four years ago by Tribe Sober.
Sara-Jayne King finds out more from sobriety advocate and recovery coach Janet Gourand.
The Tribe Sober founder finally quit drinking herself in May 2015 after three wakeup calls.
Gourand relates how her first wakeup call came at the age of 25 when she woke up in hospital after blacking out the night before.
I was in my flat, we were partying... I locked the door and got into the bath, blackout drunk at the time... About half an hour later my flat mates knocked on the door to say good night... and got no response... so they called 999 [in the UK]... sure enough I was under the water, I would have drowned...Janet Gourand, Founder - Tribe Sober
Gourand says she didn't take the incident seriously enough and carried on drinking.
She was still in denial when she later underwent treatment for breast cancer, her second wakeup call.
The only thing that I did was I switched from white wine to red wine because I'd read in some magazine that it was good for you.Janet Gourand, Founder - Tribe Sober
Now that I understand so much more, I realise that my decades of heavy drinking led probably to that breast cancer because the link is fairly well-proven now.Janet Gourand, Founder - Tribe Sober
Seven years ago she had her third and final wakeup call, Gourand says.
During a weekend away with friends it became clear that she had lost hours of the previous day, with no recollection of what she had done.
It was the kind of weekend where the bubbly would be out for breakfast... I woke up on the Sunday morning feeling absolutely dreadful... I announced that we should walk up to the next village... They said to me 'We did that yesterday afternoon and you were with us'.Janet Gourand, Founder - Tribe Sober
For some reason that really frightened me because I thought: I know I've been harming my body all these years, but I'm actually harming my brain as well... That's when I decided I was done with alcohol.Janet Gourand, Founder - Tribe Sober
Gourand says Tribe Sober is for people who worry about their relationship with alcohol, ignoring the little voice that tells them it's time to take action.
"We have all these limiting beliefs around alcohol. We give it far too much credit and you end up with this terrible internal conflict which actually makes you want to drink more."
We really encourage people just to take a break because alcohol is so insidious - it just creeps up on you over the years.Janet Gourand, Founder - Tribe Sober
20% of social drinkers will become dependent over the years and it's so important just to test your dependency. If you can get through 66 days without alcohol and not even think about it much... then that means you've got a really healthy relationship with alcohol.Janet Gourand, Founder - Tribe Sober
But if you're listening to this and thinking 'this woman's bonkers'... then you probably do need to make a few changes. We help people make those changes.Janet Gourand, Founder - Tribe Sober
"Connection is the opposite of addiction" she says.
You can sign up for the Sober Spring Challenge and find out more about the support and activities offered by Tribe Sober on their website tribesober.com.
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview with Gourand
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/lightpoet/lightpoet1904/lightpoet190400005/126734927-pretty-young-woman-drinking-some-nice-red-wine-at-home-in-the-evening-after-work-on-her-sofa-color-t.jpg
More from Local
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated
Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.'Read More
Why ignoring tooth pain leads to bigger problems: 'Just get it sorted'
Dr Jean Van Lierop joins Sara-Jayne King to answer listeners' questions about dental pain, root canal treatment and more.Read More
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend
Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend.Read More
USA donates 2.2 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
Deadline for renewing expired driving licences pushed to 31 March 2022 - Mbalula
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm about the Transport Ministry's announcement.Read More
Police arrest 7 suspects for murder of whistle-blower Babita Deokaran
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka.Read More
It’s so blerrie cold! Where you can see snow right now, and into the weekend
Lester Kiewit interviews Richard le Sueur of SnowReportSA.Read More
'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!'
Lester Kiewit interviews Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson at the Mitchell's Plain Impact Association (MPIA).Read More
'Western Cape's stubborn third wave peak has been longer than first two waves'
The Western Cape Health Department's Dr. Saadiq Kariem and public health specialist Prof Landon Myer chat about the protracted third wave in the province.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated
Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.'Read More
Why ignoring tooth pain leads to bigger problems: 'Just get it sorted'
Dr Jean Van Lierop joins Sara-Jayne King to answer listeners' questions about dental pain, root canal treatment and more.Read More
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend
Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend.Read More
It’s so blerrie cold! Where you can see snow right now, and into the weekend
Lester Kiewit interviews Richard le Sueur of SnowReportSA.Read More
Forget ownership, forget renting...the subscription economy is the future
Lester Kiewit speaks to Jonathan Hurvitz, CEO of the Teljoy Group about the rapid growth of the subscription economy in SARead More
Save money by reducing your geyser’s consumption of electricity
Pippa Hudson interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department at Stellenbosch University.Read More
Can you help? How to become a vaccine volunteer…
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Simon Strachan, a doctor at Business 4 South Africa.Read More
Emirates returns to skies in SA, opens flights to over 120 destinations globally
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Emirates regional manager Afzal Parambil about resuming flights to SA and international travel restrictions.Read More
Rough seas, strong wind, and a lot of rain coming – SA Weather Service
Mandy Wiener interviews South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen.Read More