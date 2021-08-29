Once bitten, twice shy: 'Bite club' helps Shark attack survivors overcome trauma
- Dave Pearson almost died when he was bitten by a shark while surfing ten years ago
- He founded 'Bite Club', a support group for survivors of shark encounters
- Bite Club helps to connect shark attack victims from around the world
It's ten years since Dave Pearson nearly died when a bull shark tore into his arm while he was surfing off the east coast of Australia.
Luckily, his arm did not require amputation, and within 12 weeks he had returned to the waves.
But psychologically Dave was suffering. He was traumatised.
He began to speak to other shark attack survivors and that's how 'Bite Club' was born and several years later what started off as a small group for survivors of shark encounters - has now grown.
I miss those blissfully ignorant days I used to have before I became involved in the shark world.Dave Pearson - Founder of Bite Club
It's a funny thing to accept that I was about to die...That moment I was thinking about my kids and my partner, and I went, you can't die today Dave, not today.Dave Pearson - Founder of Bite Club
Since that day he has been helping others escape the psychological trauma of a shark encounter.
I started doing the old Google search. I thought I would find someone who had the answers for me, but what I actually found was people looking for the same answers. We've actually become each others answers. Just to be able to communicate with others, who just know what you're feeling.Dave Pearson - Founder of Bite Club
Related: I had no idea I was bitten - Surfer Jason Lemmer describes J-Bay shark encounter
I embrace my fears now, and embrace my post traumatic stress when I have an attack coming on. I embrace it and go, beautiful. This is going to make me feel alive.Dave Pearson - Founder of Bite Club
We're a helping group. We're a human group and we're here to help other people. Since then, we now have a couple of lion attack survivors, a hippopotamus survivor and a couple of people who've had very bad encounters with dogs.Dave Pearson - Founder of Bite Club
'Realising you are part of the food chain is a tough thing to deal with' - 'being eaten alive is very humbling moment'Dave Pearson - Founder of Bite Club
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_50439234_great-white-shark-carcharodon-carcharias-breaching-in-an-attack-on-seal-and-swallowed-a-seal-hunting.html?term=great%2Bwhite%2Bhunting&vti=nf7eus6ifm2oazjec9-1-1
