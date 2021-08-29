Help local NPO 'Outside The Bowl Africa' break a potjiekos cooking world record





Outside The Bowl Africa distributes hundreds of meals to children in vulnerable communities across Cape Town and South Africa.

The potjiekos record attempt will see the NPO make 100 pots of food

Outside The Bowl Africa's goal is to make 500 000 meals a day to be distributed throughout Africa

How do you fancy helping a local NPO break a truly South African world record while also providing a hot meal for those in need?

In October, Mark Maingard, MD of Wellington-based non-profit organisation Outside The Bowl Africa is hoping to break the world record for the number of Potjiekos pots cooked by one person.

Outside The Bowl Africa specialises in producing and manufacturing instant meals for children in communities in Cape Town, and throughout the country and the continent.

It's goal is to make 500 000 meals a day by 2025.

We really feel if we can make a difference in the first 1000 days of a child's life and and also up to 6 years old with nutritional food, it can prevent stunting and give them a chance in life. Mark Maingard - MD of Outside The Bowl Africa

When you go into the communities and see what's happening it's very sad. Mark Maingard - MD of Outside The Bowl Africa

This pandemic, what's coming in terms of feeding and famine is going to be of biblical proportion. I don't think the person on the street understand what's coming. It's going to be huge in the next 5 to 10 years. Mark Maingard - MD of Outside The Bowl Africa

There isn't currently a world record, so Maingard will attempt to cook 100 potjiekos pots by himself.

The NPO is calling on corporates to sponsor a pot for R10 000.

Visit the website at www.outsidethebowlafrica.org to find out more about the record breaking attempt.

